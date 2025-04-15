Sat Bains' lamb chops with harissa recipe
Tender lamb is paired with a fiery harissa sauce and complemented by lemon and mint
This recipe blows my mind because it is the easiest thing in the world, said Sat Bains. You just need a freezer bag, a jar of harissa and some olive oil, then seal and shake the bag and leave to chill for three to four hours. When you cook this on the barbecue, make sure you include some gnarly, caramelised, charred bits, as they really add flavour. Make sure you ask your butcher to French-trim the lamb chops for you, unless you are confident in doing this. I eat these like a lollipop, with mint yoghurt and a lemon wedge, plus potato flatbread and raw cauliflower salad on the side.
Ingredients
- 75g rose harissa (I like Belazu)
- 25g extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve
- 6 lamb chops, French trimmed
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
- small handful of mint leaves, torn
Method
- Place the harissa and olive oil in a freezer bag, add the lamb chops, seal and massage to coat the lamb.
- Transfer to the fridge to marinate for 3 hours.
- Get your barbecue ready when you take the lamb out of the fridge; this will allow the lamb to come up to temperature while the barbecue is heating up.
- Remove the chops from the bag and cook for 4–5 minutes on each side.
- Remove from the heat and drizzle with more olive oil and the lemon juice, and scatter over the lemon zest and torn mint.
"Eat to Your Heart's Content" by Sat Bains is available to buy here.
