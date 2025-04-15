Sat Bains' lamb chops with harissa recipe

Tender lamb is paired with a fiery harissa sauce and complemented by lemon and mint

lamb chops harissa
This barbecued lamb is deliciously flavoursome
(Image credit: Sat Bains)
This recipe blows my mind because it is the easiest thing in the world, said Sat Bains. You just need a freezer bag, a jar of harissa and some olive oil, then seal and shake the bag and leave to chill for three to four hours. When you cook this on the barbecue, make sure you include some gnarly, caramelised, charred bits, as they really add flavour. Make sure you ask your butcher to French-trim the lamb chops for you, unless you are confident in doing this. I eat these like a lollipop, with mint yoghurt and a lemon wedge, plus potato flatbread and raw cauliflower salad on the side.


Ingredients

