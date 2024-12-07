Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
Teriyaki sauce is one of those things that people think will be hard to make, but actually isn't, says Jon Watts. Here, I coat cubes of salmon in it to create a truly delicious Asian-inspired dish. It's worth making up a double recipe of the sauce, then storing it covered in the fridge, where it will keep for a week or more. It's great added to stir-fries, or you can make teriyaki chicken skewers, following the same method as for the salmon.
Ingredients:
For the teriyaki sauce:
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 200ml water
- 5 tbsp soy sauce
- 80g soft brown sugar
- 1 tbsp mirin
- 1 garlic clove, very finely chopped or finely grated
- 10g root ginger, finely grated
For the skewers:
- 500g skinless salmon fillet
- 4 spring onions, each cut into 3, plus 2 more sliced (optional) to serve
- 2 tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
Method:
- Start by making the teriyaki sauce. Put the cornflour in a small bowl with the measured water and mix well. Put it into a saucepan, then add the soy sauce, sugar, mirin, garlic and ginger.
- Cook over a medium-high heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens. Take it off the heat and leave to cool slightly.
- Cut the salmon into bite-sized cubes and put it in a mixing bowl. Pour half the cooled teriyaki sauce over the fish and stir to coat.
- Skewer a piece of salmon, followed by a piece of spring onion, alternating until you have 4 complete skewers.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook the salmon skewers for 4-5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Brush over some of the remaining teriyaki sauce.
- Finish by sprinkling over some sliced spring onions, if you like, and sesame seeds, then serve, with the remaining teriyaki sauce for dipping or drizzling.
Taken from Speedy Weeknight Meals: Delicious recipes in 30 minutes or less by Jon Watts, published by Bloomsbury at £20. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £17.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
