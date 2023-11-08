The best casserole dishes

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Le Creuset Signature Shallow Casserole Dish

They are pricey, but Le Creusets are built to last, and with efficient heat distribution, you need less oil than other cast-iron brands. Available in a wide range of colours and two sizes (26cm, 30cm), with a lifetime guarantee. From £249; lecreuset.co.uk

Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

With a flat base, this 26cm dish can be used on any surface, including barbecues and campfires (up to 260˚C) and the lid doubles as a skillet. The raw cast iron is pre-seasoned for a rust-resistant, non-stick finish. £115; lakeland.co.uk

Staub Oval Cocotte

Made in France from quality enamelled cast iron, Staub Cocottes have small "spikes" under the lid, so the condensation drips back into the casserole, allowing the contents to self-baste. Suitable for all hob types, this comes in a range of colours and sizes from 15cm to 41cm. From £125; boroughkitchen.com

Netherton Foundry Iron Stockpot

Handmade in Shropshire and coated with flax oil grown in West Sussex, this 18cm black iron stockpot has sturdy handles and can be used on campfires as well as all hob surfaces. £93.45; netherton-foundry.co.uk

M&S Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish

