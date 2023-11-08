The best casserole dishes
Featuring cookware from Le Creuset, Staub and Netherton Foundry
Le Creuset Signature Shallow Casserole Dish
They are pricey, but Le Creusets are built to last, and with efficient heat distribution, you need less oil than other cast-iron brands. Available in a wide range of colours and two sizes (26cm, 30cm), with a lifetime guarantee. From £249; lecreuset.co.uk
Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven
With a flat base, this 26cm dish can be used on any surface, including barbecues and campfires (up to 260˚C) and the lid doubles as a skillet. The raw cast iron is pre-seasoned for a rust-resistant, non-stick finish. £115; lakeland.co.uk
Staub Oval Cocotte
Made in France from quality enamelled cast iron, Staub Cocottes have small "spikes" under the lid, so the condensation drips back into the casserole, allowing the contents to self-baste. Suitable for all hob types, this comes in a range of colours and sizes from 15cm to 41cm. From £125; boroughkitchen.com
Netherton Foundry Iron Stockpot
Handmade in Shropshire and coated with flax oil grown in West Sussex, this 18cm black iron stockpot has sturdy handles and can be used on campfires as well as all hob surfaces. £93.45; netherton-foundry.co.uk
M&S Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish
Lightweight and non-stick, this family-sized (5-litre), budget option is safe up to 240˚C and works with all hobs, heating up quickly. It can go in the dishwasher and comes in four colours. £50; marksandspencer.com
