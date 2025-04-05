Whipped ricotta and asparagus bruschetta recipe
Creamy irresistible dish is like springtime on toast
I always eat as much asparagus as I can during the short British season, which begins this month, said Xanthe Ross. Asparagus pairs well with the freshness of ricotta, and cutting the spears into rounds produces a satisfying delicacy.
Ingredients:
- 200g ricotta
- zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 × 250g bunches of asparagus
- 4 slices of bread, toasted
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Put the ricotta, zest and juice, 1 tbsp of the oil, a sprinkle of salt and a generous grind of pepper into a bowl. Whisk until smooth and light.
- Snap the woody ends off the asparagus, then cut them into 1cm rounds.
- Fill a bowl with cold water and ice and set aside.
- Bring a large saucepan of well salted water to the boil, then drop in the asparagus pieces and cook for about a minute. You want them to remain crunchy, so be careful not to overcook them. Drain and transfer straight to the ice bath. This will stop the cooking and also help keep the fresh green colour.
- Cut the toast slices in half and lay on a plate. Spoon some of the ricotta onto each piece, then use the back of your spoon to spread it across the toast.
- Drain the asparagus and pat dry. Put into a bowl, drizzle with the remaining oil and season. Mix gently, then top the whipped ricotta with a generous spoonful of the dressed asparagus. Season again, if you like; then serve immediately.
Taken from Stay for Supper by Xanthe Ross, published by Hardie Grant at £25. To buy from The Week Bookshop, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Sentebale row: a blow for Prince Harry
Talking Point Duke of Sussex made 'devastating' decision to stand down as Aids charity's patron, following 'power struggle' between its trustees and new chair
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: April 5, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: April 5, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The End: not the 'uncompromising masterpiece' it aspires to be
Talking Point Post-apocalyptic musical has an excellent cast – but is 'catastrophically self-indulgent'
By The Week UK Published
-
Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
By The Week UK Published
-
6 dream homes with chef’s kitchens
Feature Featuring a house with two kitchen islands in Utah and a kitchen with a stove nook in New York
By The Week US Published
-
Warfare: an 'honest' account of brutal engagement in Iraq
The Week Recommends Alex Garland's film focuses on the 'overwhelming, sensory journey' of conflict
By The Week UK Published
-
Is This Working?: a 'strangely gripping' look at British working life
The Week Recommends Author Charlie Colenutt weaves an 'utterly fascinating and thoroughly depressing' history of jobs
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: Restaurants worthy of their buzz
feature A fun bistro, a reservation worth the wait, and a modern twist on Mexican dishes
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Snow White, Death of a Unicorn, and The Alto Knights
Feature A makeover for Disney’s first animated feature, greedy humans earn nature’s wrath, and a feud between crime bosses rattles the mob
By The Week US Published
-
Art review: Jack Whitten: The Messenger
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Aug. 2
By The Week US Published