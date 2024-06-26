Yorkshire pudding recipe by Shaun Rankin
These light and fluffy Yorkshire puddings are the perfect accompaniment to a Sunday roast
These tried-and-tested Yorkshire puddings by Shaun Rankin are a staple of both his home and his Michelin restaurant in Grantley Hall. Having kept his childhood recipe, these fluffy Yorkshire puddings are a reminder of quintessential British cooking.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 250ml milk
- 250g plain flour
- Sea salt and cracked black pepper
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- 1 tbsp beef dripping
Method
- Crack the eggs into a bowl and add the milk.
- Sift the flour into the bowl and whisk well.
- Pour the mix through a fine sieve into a clean bowl. Season with sea salt and cracked black pepper.
- Scrape the thyme leaves from the stems and the leaves to the batter mixture. Stir well, cover with cling film and leave in the fridge for 24 hours.
- Remove the batter from the fridge about 30 minutes before you need to use and stir well.
- Preheat the oven to 220C and heat a 24 x 12cm deep Yorkshire Pudding tin until very hot.
- Add the beef dripping to the tin and place back in the oven for further 5 minutes.
- Pour the Yorkshire Pudding mix into the hot fat in the tin. Put back in the oven straight away.
- Cook in the oven for about 15 minutes or until golden brown and doubled in size. Then turn down the oven to 120C and cook for a further 5 minutes.
