Fun family days out for half-term

Keep the kids entertained with these quirky, mind-bending activities

Robot Zoo giraffe, Horniman Museum and Gardens.
Robot Zoo: interactive robots made from household items explain the wonders of the animal world
(Image credit: Horniman Museum and Gardens)
By
published

The spring half-term break is a great time to take the kids on a fun-filled trip to some of the UK's most child-friendly attractions. From interactive exhibitions to a circus cabaret, here are some of our favourite days out for the whole family.

Making Egypt, Young V&A

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸