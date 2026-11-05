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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – why the remake is so remarkable

Hotly anticipated new version of classic 1998 game refreshes visuals and adds ‘snappy’ new controls

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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has the highest Metacritic score of the year ‘by far and one of the best of all time’
(Image credit: Ricardo Millani / Getty Images)

With the “atomic bomb” of “Grand Theft Auto 6” arriving on 19 November, few games are “daring to release” this month, said Paul Tassi on Forbes. “But few games are ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’.”

The game, a Nintendo Switch 2 remake of the 1998 Nintendo 64 classic, is out today and it’s “no great surprise” that it’s already racked up a Metacritic score that is “the best of the year by far and one of the best of all time”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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