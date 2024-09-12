6 immersive experiences that bend reality
Take a journey into the fantastic
In an immersive experience, the boundaries blur — once you enter this themed space, your senses get overtaken and you are no longer a witness but a participant. Lose yourself in art, games, food and other pleasures at these six innovative endeavors.
Activate
Integrating physical and digital gaming, Activate lets you choose your own adventure. Start by selecting an interactive room, then pick one of the room's games and a difficulty level. Stay in one room and play the same game on repeat, try every space and every game, or go back and forth — it is up to you. Each game is no more than three minutes long and calls for different actions, from jumping to climbing to problem-solving. Activate has more than 40 locations in the United States and Canada, with spots opening soon in the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.
Arte Museum
Using projectors, massive screens, colorful lights and booming sound systems, the Arte Museum transports visitors to gardens, jungles and forests — real and imagined — around the world. The Arte Museum's overarching theme is "Eternal Nature," and digital waterfalls, virtual waves and aurora borealis projections can be found at its eight locations in Asia and the U.S. In Las Vegas, visitors in the live sketchbook room draw animals, scan them and then watch as they almost immediately come to life on the walls. "It's a lovely communal moment, and one that ignites the inner artist in each of us," the Los Angeles Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Artechouse
Art and technology collide at Artechouse. There are three spaces — Houston, New York City and Washington, D.C. — and each has its own programing that changes with the seasons. One aspect across the locations is constant: All of the art is made digitally with cutting-edge tools. In D.C., "Isekai: Blooming Parallel Worlds," is an annual anime-inspired ode to cherry blossoms. "While it mostly offers intense audiovisual sensation and eye-popping backdrops for selfies, 'Isekai' does pack some educational content," The Washington Post said, like explaining the history of cherry blossoms in the Capitol.
Flyover
Sit down, buckle up and get ready to soar over some of the world's most beautiful scenery. Flyover is an immersive attraction where riders sit in front of a gigantic spherical screen in seats that turn, dip and swoop, so it feels like being in flight. Special effects like wind, mist and scents intensify the experience. There are Flyovers in Las Vegas, Reykjavik, Vancouver and Chicago, the newest location. With shots of Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field, Tribune Tower and other area icons, the film is "dizzying and inspiring," the Chicago Tribune said, and enough to "restore one's faith in this city's beauty, resilience and fortitude."
The Murdér Express
Billing itself as "where gastronomy meets entertainment," London's Murdér Express takes dinner theater to the extreme. It starts with guests boarding a train in the fictional Pedley Street Station and quickly escalates to someone getting murdered and the rest of the group needing to figure out whodunit. The food is "impressive," Secret London said, and the set design "super cool," with "commitment to detail" everywhere. Screens next to the tables showing country scenery make it feel like you really are heading somewhere, and the audience participation elements cause "side-splitting sputters of laughter."
Omega Mart
This is anything but your typical grocery store. At Meow Wolf's mind-bending Omega Mart in Las Vegas, visitors first enter a mock market filled with absurdist products only found here, like bottles of Plausible Deniability laundry detergent (if an item is not bolted down, it is available for purchase). This leads to "not-so-hidden portals into the large-scale exhibitions beyond," the Los Angeles Times said, which are "wildly colorful" and "all-enveloping." Different narratives are told along the way, "allowing guests to place themselves in a mystical story" that keeps them guessing.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Chicago is taking drastic measures to reduce its deficit
In the Spotlight The city is expected to face a budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion in 2025
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Taylor Swift ties Beyoncé record at MTV awards
Speed Read The pop star's acceptance speeches encouraged fans to register to vote and commemorated the victims of 9/11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US demands answers in Israeli killing of US protester
Speed Read Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was likely killed by IDF soldiers while protesting in the West Bank
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'
The Week Recommends James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic
By The Week UK Published
-
Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
The Week Recommends 'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
By The Week UK Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party: an 'irresistibly feelgood production'
The Week Recommends Kate Prince's hip-hop take on Lewis Carroll classic is a lot of fun
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
The Zelensky Story: as 'astonishing as it is inspirational'
The Week Recommends BBC Two's three-part documentary features 'genuinely revealing' interviews with the Ukrainian president
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
7 recipes for every kind of fall cooking occasion
The Week Recommends Marinated feta; go-to chocolate cake; a fresh way with Brussels: Autumn is not going to know what hit it
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published