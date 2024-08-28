Oasis reunion: can they pull off the masterplan?

Noel and Liam Gallagher have reunited for a 2025 tour after an acrimonious split in 2009

Oasis
Oasis are set to play large-scale gigs in the UK and Ireland next year
(Image credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
By
published

After 15 years of bitter hiatus, the Gallagher brothers will reunite in 2025 to take Oasis on tour in the UK and Ireland.

A cultural force in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Manchester band divided opinion as much as their popularity soared. But their early work was driven by its "evocation of a desire for escape" and a search for "something better", establishing them as the defining band of a generation, said Alexis Petridis in The Guardian.

Talking Points Liam Gallagher Noel Gallagher
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

