Oasis reunion: can they pull off the masterplan?
Noel and Liam Gallagher have reunited for a 2025 tour after an acrimonious split in 2009
After 15 years of bitter hiatus, the Gallagher brothers will reunite in 2025 to take Oasis on tour in the UK and Ireland.
A cultural force in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Manchester band divided opinion as much as their popularity soared. But their early work was driven by its "evocation of a desire for escape" and a search for "something better", establishing them as the defining band of a generation, said Alexis Petridis in The Guardian.
Like their body of work and behaviour off stage, Oasis' reunion plans have quickly split opinion, with some arguing that what is suspected to be a financially motivated tour will not have the same resonance in today's Britain as it did even 20 years ago.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Beautiful and terrible all at once'
From a performance perspective, the Oasis reunion could "go either way", said Petridis in The Guardian. Their live act has fluctuated wildly over the years, however the tour's "commercial success is obviously assured" given the numbers of "very faithful" Oasis fans who will turn out for the gigs.
Nevertheless, their ranks will also be "bolstered by an audience who couldn't remember Oasis first time around" with streaming figures indicating that their music has "cut through to younger listeners".
The reunion will be "beautiful and terrible all at once", said Brendan O'Neill at Spiked, not only for the music but because "Britain really needs a shot of Gallagher right now", he argued. The brothers will "dent" the current "culture of conformism" with Liam's "cultural commentary" and Noel's "social wisdom".
It would be easy to be "too cynical" about the reunion tour, said Ben Sixsmith at The Critic, but there is something "odd" about the culture of being "nostalgic about the 1990s". Oasis' "optimistic" and "aspirational" songs from their first two albums may sound a "bit hollow in 2025" and "some of the magic will have been lost" given the testing social and economic situation people are now living in. It is "difficult not to look back in anger if you're looking forward with so much consternation", Sixsmith added.
'Sky-high prices'
The band and its promoters have yet to reveal how much concert tickets will cost but, in the end, there was just "too much money on the table" for the Gallagher brothers to say no to reforming, said Dylan Jones in The Standard.
As long as both brothers "remained compos mentis" there was "always the possibility" of getting the band back together, and the band's promoters "kept putting moolah on the mahogany" until they got "their way". The tour will likely stretch globally later, which could "easily generate half a billion dollars before anyone has really started doing the maths", said Jones.
Audiences are expected to pay "presumably sky-high ticket prices" to see Oasis' "lumpen, meat 'n' potatoes rock", said Alexander Larman in The Spectator. Yet, those who see them as the "people's band" will turn out "in their hundreds of thousands", possibly "older, greyer and paunchier than they were in the band's heyday.
There is unlikely to be any new music to accompany the tour, with the band not needing to "justify the scale and expense" of the concerts with a new album, given that the "music industry has changed immeasurably in the past 15 years".
Instead, the Gallagher brothers will only need to put their "differences behind them" and get away with "simply playing the hits" to amass a fortune "too tempting to pass up".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
'The end of Moms for Liberty?'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The link between meat and diabetes
The Explainer Study links processed meat to the disease, but it has an 'inevitable' limitation
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What's dark data and why is it bad for the environment?
The explainer Data is being used and discarded, but still clogging servers
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why theatres are abandoning intervals
Talking Points Younger audiences prefer pause-free performances but a break ensures extra revenue, and theatregoers' comfort
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
It Ends With Us: a 'tough little movie' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel
Talking Points Glossy blockbuster starring Blake Lively has divided critics with its portrayal of domestic abuse
By The Week UK Published
-
Did Kamala Harris kill brat?
Talking Points Pop culture phenomenon co-opted by presidential candidate sparks claims brat is over
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Why Roman epic Those About to Die has split the critics
Talking Points Sword and sandals miniseries starring Anthony Hopkins puts spectacle above story
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
In 'Twisters,' there are no winds of (climate) change
Talking Points The weather-focused blockbuster kicks up a swirl of controversy over a conspicuous and deliberate omission
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Are dating apps dying?
Talking Points Younger people are ditching dating apps in favour of seeking real-world encounters
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-
Pronatalists stir controversy in era of falling birth rates
Talking Points Are the movement's members creating an 'army of like-minded people?'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Baby Reindeer: will armchair detectives spell the end for 'true story' dramas?
Talking Points Richard Gadd's Netflix hit renews focus on 'slippery ethics around true crime' as fans become internet sleuths
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published