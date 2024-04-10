Why Chechnya has banned music that is 'too fast or too slow'

Many Western pop songs – and Russian national anthem – fall foul of new rules to protect 'cultural heritage'

Photo collage of Chechen traditional dancers flanking a huge metronome
The new permitted tempo is relatively slow compared to a lot of modern pop music
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Taylor Swift's iconic hit "Shake It Off" is rarely mentioned in the same breath as the Russian national anthem but both have fallen foul of a new ruling on music in Chechnya. 

The Russian republic has announced a ban on music that the regime considers too fast or slow, ruling that all songs and compositions should "correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute", said Sky News.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chechnya Vladimir Putin Music Censorship Taylor Swift Beyonce
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us