2023 Christmas countdown: best advent calendars for adults

Food

cheesegeek Cheese Advent Calendar

(Image credit: cheesegeek)

The 2023 advent calendar from cheesegeek is made up of 24 curated cheeses paired with crackers and condiments. To keep the cheeses as fresh as possible, eight cheeses will delivered on three different dates (1, 8 and 15 December). These boxes are designed to suit all tastes and palettes. £150; thecheesegeek.com

Venchi Chocolate Wooden Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Venchi)

Italian luxury chocolate brand Venchi has partnered with American artist Andrew Bannecker to create a wooden advent calendar that's perfect to keep and reuse for years to come. Inside the drawers you'll find 25 assorted Venchi chocolates to enjoy while you wait for Santa. £100; venchi.com

Just Spices Advent Calendars

(Image credit: Just Spices)

This foodie advent calendar from Just Spices comes in a large or small version. The large (£99.99) features 24 full-size spice mixes, seasonings and toppings, as well as recipe ideas, a cookbook and a voucher. The small (£29.99) also has 24 spice mixes, seasonings and toppings (23 sachets and one full-size pot) plus recipe ideas. justspices.co.uk

Daylesford Organic Farmshop Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Daylesford Organic)

Daylesford Organic has launched its first ever advent calendars, including one exclusively for adults. The Farmshop Advent Calendar, a replica of the Gloucestershire farmshop, houses the most popular items from the food and drink, home and kitchen ranges, nestled inside 25 little drawers. Each day, discover new treasures such as handmade Christmas decorations, a classic Daylesford candle, a marble cheese knife, festive cocktails, dark chocolate honeycomb and popular preserves and jams. £250; daylesford.com

JB Treat Carts Candyfloss Advent Calendar

(Image credit: JB Treat Carts)

Essex-based JB Treat Carts, known for working with celebrities like Gemma Collins and Stacey Solomon, has relaunched its candyfloss advent calendar for 2023. Behind each calendar window is a festive message and a flavoured floss – with a different one for each day, including Christmas pudding, Irish cream and chocolate orange. £40; jbtreatcarts.com

So Wrong It's Num Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar

(Image credit: So Wrong It's Num)

So Wrong It's Num's cheese advent calendar has returned, having previously sold 1.4 million calendars in 17 countries worldwide. Containing 24 individual cheeses, the advent calendar features 11 mouthwatering varieties from Somerset-based cheese specialists, Ilchester Cheese Company. The 2023 Cheese Advent Calendar is available from Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl and Ocado. £8; sowrongitsnom.com

Alcohol

Craft Gin Club Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Craft Gin Club)

The Craft Gin Club's advent calendar for 2023 features 25 miniature bottles, each containing a double shot (50ml) of craft gin – and you'll get to enjoy a special G&T on Christmas Day too. All the craft gins are new to the calendar this year, and the selection includes seven exclusive gins created just for Craft Gin Club by master distilleries across the UK. One example is an exclusive Mince Pie Gin recipe created by Cornish craft distiller Tarquin's. £94.95; craftginclub.co.uk

QWERTY Craft Beer Advent Calendar

(Image credit: QWERTY Beer Box)

QWERTY Beer Box's bespoke beer advent calendar celebrates the 12 days of Christmas with 12 hand curated and hard to find 330ml cans of British IPAs and pale ales. Each beer has its own tasting notes and is packaged away behind an advent door which includes beer related facts, jokes and pub questions. This beer gift set also includes a collectable fridge decoration (reminding the recipient to tuck into their next well earnt beer) and a bespoke beer mat. £44.99; qwertybeerbox.co.uk

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Fever-Tree)

This advent calendar from posh tonic brand Fever-Tree contains pairings of premium mixers and mini craft gins from big-name spirit-makers like Sipsmith, Silent Pool, Hendrick's and Tanqueray. Surprising flavours elevate the classic G&T experience, helping juniper junkies say cheers to Christmas in style. £65; ocado.com

NIO Cocktails Advent Calendar

(Image credit: NIO Cocktails)

It's any lazy cocktail-lover's dream: an advent calendar featuring 24 ready-to-drink cocktail mixes. NIO's advent box features a range of classic cocktails including negroni, margarita, old fashioned and daiquiri. £135; niococktails.co.uk

The Craft Gin Advent Calendar

Switch chocolate for craft gin this Chrimbo. Drinks by the Dram has brought together 24 gins made by some of the most creative and passionate producers in the juniper game, including Bathtub Gin, Tobermory Mountain Gin and Kyrö Gin. A 30ml wax-sealed gin sample is behind each calendar door. £69.95; masterofmalt.com

Sandford Orchards Cider Advent Calendar

Discover a different delicious cider every day in the countdown to Christmas. Devon-based Sandford Orchards's advent calendar is packed with a selection of 24 ciders including all the well-known favourites from its award-winning range. £75; sandfordorchards.co.uk

Fortnum & Mason Spirits & Liqueurs Advent Calendar

This spirits and liqueurs advent calendar from Fortnum & Mason provides a curated selection of limited-edition tipples to try in the Christmas lead-up, or keep stocked for the big day. Elegantly designed, it features a handpicked selection of gins, liqueurs, whiskies and vodkas from Fortnum's Food Hall. In total, there are 24 unique 50ml bottles to open – plus a larger 200ml bottle of Speyside Scotch whisky to open on Christmas Day. £225; fortnumandmason.com

Tea & Coffee

Whittard of Chelsea Tea Advent Calendar for Two

(Image credit: Whittard of Chelsea)

Whittard brings tea lovers a heaped teaspoonful of Christmas cheer. Open the doors to reveal 24 boxes, each one holding four individually wrapped teabags. You'll find everything from unique Whittard blends to renowned single origins. £70; whittard.co.uk

Volcano Coffee Works Coffee Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Volcano Coffee Works)

London-based independent coffee roaster Volcano Coffee Works has launched its first ever limited edition speciality coffee advent calendar. It's packed with 12 of the firm's exceptional coffees, including two limited edition Christmas blends. £54.95; volcanocoffeeworks.com

Mariage Frères Christmas In Love Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Mariage Frères)

Mariage Frères has unveiled its brand-new luxury Christmas calendar for 2023 featuring 25 festive teas. A tribute to Paris, the fashion capital, the calendar is beautifully designed and every day brings a different tea with the 25th window revealing a Mariage Frères new festive tea for the big day. €48 (£42); mariagefreres.com

Artisan Coffee Co. Ultimate Pod Calendar

(Image credit: Artisan Coffee Co.)

Treat the coffee-lover in your life to the ultimate caffeinated creation. Artisan Coffee Co, which launched in early 2019 and was co-founded by the chef Ashley Palmer-Watts, has a 24-drawer calendar that's designed for sharing, featuring 48 coffee pods, 48 chocolate flights and a surprise gift. £69.95; artisancoffeeco.com

Bird & Blend Tea Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Bird & Blend)

Indie tea company Bird & Blend's advent calendar comes in two varieties: the classic or caffeine-free. There are 24 unique tea blends inside, including quirky flavours such as Hazelnut Rocher, Chocolate Digestives and Strawberry Lemonade. This tea advent calendar is extra special as opening each door reveals not one but two tea bags, with the makers hoping it will encourage people to catch up with a loved one, friend or colleague over a cuppa. £38; birdandblendtea.com

Fashion & Beauty

Dior Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar

(Image credit: dior.com)

For its 2023 advent calendar, The House of Dior has recreated the façade of the historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne. Described as a "poetic picture of Paris", this advent calendar houses 24 Dior miniature creations, including fragrances, makeup, skincare products, and scented candles. After the festive season, it can then be reused as a storage case. £570; dior.com

Sockshop 25 Pair Christmas Advent Calendars

(Image credit: sockshop.co.uk)

With designs made for men, ladies and one specially for couples to share, Sockshop's luxury Christmas collections have a mix of sock styles, and colourful everyday designs to enjoy all year round. These fun festive socks come in a gorgeously designed double door gift box, fastened with a lovely bow. £79.99; sockshop.co.uk

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Advent Calendar

(Image credit: ARRAN)

The ARRAN Sense of Scotland calendar is all about self care, with a small Scottish treat behind every door. With contents worth more than £150, this calendar is packed with pampering products for the body, hair and home – and a bonus 25th door for Christmas Day. £70; arran.com