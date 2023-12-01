Christmas 2023: best stocking fillers and Secret Santa gifts

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.

Pocket Negroni Christmas Cracker

Each Christmas cracker contains two 100ml single serve cans of Whitebox Cocktails's Pocket Negroni, made with Porter's Gin, house-blended bitter aperitif and sweet vermouth. There's also crackers with Squeezy's Margarita. £12 for one, £60 for six; whiteboxcocktails.com

Pickering's Festively Flavoured Gin Baubles

Pickering's baubles are one of the standout Christmas present options for gin lovers. This gift pack features six individual baubles, with each containing a double measure (50ml) of a different festive Pickering's gin flavour: Christmas Clementine; Festive Cranberry; Spiced Pear & Cinnamon; Figgy Pudding; Plum & Ginger; and Brussels Sprout. £20.99; thebottleclub.com

Knoops Hot Chocolate Selection Box

The Knoops selection box offers 10 single serve sachets of chocolate flakes. From creamy 28% white all the way up to the deep, rich cocoa flavour of the 100% extra dark from the Solomon Islands. £18; knoops.co.uk

Carluccio's Panettone

It wouldn't be Christmas without a panettone, and restaurant group Carluccio's has been working with the same Italian producers for more than 20 years to craft and bake its award-winning range. From classic and gluten-free to limoncello and vegan, there's a panettone for every taste. From £4.50; carluccios.com

Harvey Nichols Peppermint Malt Balls

This tasty treat from Harvey Nichols has layers of dark and white chocolate wrapped around a crunchy malt centre, subtly infused with peppermint to create the perfect after-dinner moment. £9.95; harveynichols.com

Stromberg Men's Driver & Tee Mule Golf Slippers

These slippers feature a retro-inspired graphic print on the outside which is sure to appeal to golf fans. Available in UK sizes 6-11. £24.99; americangolf.co.uk

Silent Pool G&T Pack

This gift pack contains a Silent Pool Gin Copa Glass, Silent Pool Gin Miniature (50ml) and a 150ml Fever-Tree Indian Tonic. £15; silentpooldistillers.com

Smokehead Skull Gift Tin

Islay single malt Scotch whisky brand Smokehead has released a gift tin for Christmas which is designed in an iconic skull and includes three miniatures. £22.99; smokehead.com

Flapjackery Rudolf's Favourites Flapjack Box

Each box includes a delicious assortment of festive gluten free flapjack flavours that are perfect for sharing with family and friends. Just don't forget to leave one out for Rudolph. £12.50 for three, £25 for six; flapjackery.co.uk

Brockmans Gin Bar Blade

This gunmetal crosshatch-design branded bar blade from Brockmans Gin is ideal for opening tonic water bottles for your festive G&T. £9.95; brockmansgin.com

Waboba Wingman Flying Disc

Made of soft silicone, so you can fold it up and put it in a pocket, this 15cm flying disc can soar for more than 40 metres. £7.99; wickeduncle.co.uk

Mind the Gap Family Card Game

The aim of this simple game, for two to eight players, is to get rid of your cards by matching the relevant London Underground Tube line before the other passengers catch you out. £11.99; craftyarts.co.uk

Classic Brass Ping Bicycle Bell

Made of durable brass and alloy, this retro-style bell easily attaches to a bicycle handlebar – all you need is an Allen key. £9.99; cyclechic.co.uk

Victorinox Classic SD Alox

This handy pocket Swiss army knife has mini scissors, a nail file, knife and screwdriver, and comes in lots of different colours. £36.99; swiss-store.co.uk

BLB Rainbow Allen Key Set

A colourful set of nine Allen keys of different sizes from 1.5mm to 10mm. £19.80; santafixie.co.uk

Kind Bag Roeqie Two Islands

Roeqiya Fris's design is a recent addition to Kind Bag's range of reusable shopping bags in joyful prints. Each one is made from six recycled plastic bottles. £12; kindbag.co

James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Keyring

A polished metal 3D replica of the most famous 007 car, presented in a black gift box. £22; 007store.com

Lush Secret Santa Bath Treats

The elves in the Lush workshop have produced a Secret Santa gift for those who love to be pampered. The bath treats included are a Magical Santa bath bomb and a Candy Cane reusable bubble bar. £13; lush.com

Pukka Tea Selection Box

This selection box from Pukka comes with 45 sachets of organic herbal tea. Varieties include supreme matcha green; turmeric gold; feel new; elderberry & echinacea; lemon, ginger & manuka; honey love; peppermint & licorice; three ginger; and night time. £19.39; pukkaherbs.com

Burlington Rubik's Cube Socks Gift Box

Specialist sock store SockShop has a range of gift sets on sale this Christmas. Available for men and women, we particularly like the Burlington Rubik's Cube gift box which contains a pair of cotton socks and a fully working official Rubik's Cube keyring. From £16.99; sockshop.co.uk

Cadbury Giant Selection Chocolate Box

You can't go wrong with putting Cadbury chocolate in a Christmas stocking. And this selection box is a giant! It includes all the classic bars, plus a selection pack which contains a treat-size Curly Wurly, Freddo Bar, Buttons, Fudge and Chomp. £17; cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

Salcombe Brewery Christmas Tide Gift Pack

Salcombe Brewery's yuletide ale makes a perfect stocking filler or gift for a beer fan. The pack includes two 500ml bottles of Christmas Tide and an etched, branded pint glass. £8; salcombebrewery.com

Monopoly Grab & Go

Christmas is traditionally a time of peace and goodwill – that is until you get the Monopoly board out. What should be a fun game to play with friends and family, it is, however, famous for causing many a bust-up. At Christmas in 2016 makers Hasbro even launched a "Monopoly Hotline" with experts on hand to settle any disputes. Despite people making up rules and stealing from the bank, Monopoly is still a great addition to the wish list. There are various boards available, but for stocking filler purposes, the Grab & Go is decent value at less than a tenner. From £4.37; amazon.co.uk

Pickering's Brussels Sprout Gin

The humble Brussels sprout has been used by Pickering's to create this festively flavoured gin. With tasting notes of juniper, underlying citrus and a peppery finish, more than 10,000 "lonely and forgotten" Perthshire sprouts were sourced to make this best-selling festive tipple. £13; summerhalldistillery.com

Karaca Ceramic Mug

Stocking fillers don't come much cuter than this 380ml ceramic fox mug from Karaca. Perfect for hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, add some beautifully wrapped tasty treats for an extra dose of Christmas magic. Racoon, penguin, and owl versions are also available. £8.95; karaca.uk

Naked Marshmallow Co Festive Gourmet Marshmallows

The Naked Marshmallow Co's gourmet marshmallows are handmade in the UK and contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. For gifting you can bundle three of the festive-edition marshmallow flavours (£16.50), including S'mores, Honeycomb & Choc, Cookies & Cream, Mint Choc Chip, and Cinnamon Churro. Another ideal stocking filler, for those on the naughty list, is a sack of gourmet cookies and cream marshmallows which are made to look just like real lumps of coal (£8.95). nakedmarshmallow.co.uk

Guinness Cooking Paste

Add a secret ingredient to your recipes and Christmas gift lists. This cooking paste is a perfect blend of Guinness, honey and soy which balances the smoky rich stout flavour with sweetness and tang. A great cheat for creating a wow dish with premium flavours using just one simple add-on ingredient. £3.15; tesco.com

Perky Blenders Keep Cup

As well as specialty coffee from its roastery in Leytonstone, Perky Blenders also has some great coffee merch on its site, including the Perky Keep Cup range. Designed to look the part, and be sustainable, the plastic 8oz versions come with a black cup and the choice of a white lid/black plug or black lid/white plug. Perky Blenders's gift range also includes personalised coffee and selections boxes. From £14; perkyblenders.com

Camden Beer Lover's Cracker

This is a Christmas cracker of a present for beer lovers. Camden Town Brewery's cracker includes 300ml cans of Hells, Pale Ale and IPA, plus a Camden pin badge and beer joke. £10; camdentownbrewery.com

Personalised Christmas Coal Marmite

Do you know someone who should be on the naughty list this year... and they hate Marmite? If so, this personalised Christmas coal jar may just be the worst pressie of all for a Marmite hater. It is, however, a win-win for those who love it. £13; menkind.co.uk