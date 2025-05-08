6 charming homes in Rhode Island
Featuring an award-winning home on Block Island and a casket-making-company-turned-condo in Providence
Providence
Once home to a gold-jewelry manufacturer, this 1887 warehouse was converted to condos in 1978. This two-bedroom loft features 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and ducts, rows of tall arched windows, multipurpose room dividers, and a kitchen with a quartz island connected to a live-edge breakfast table.
The Providence Children's Museum, dining, and the river are within walking distance. $1,795,000. Jim DeRentis, Residential Properties Ltd./Luxury Portfolio International, (401) 529-2188.
Newport
Willow's Edge, a 1731 colonial in the historic Point neighborhood, is on a tree-lined street a block from the water. The restored three-story five-bedroom features wide-plank wood floors, crown molding, and six fireplaces, including a cooking hearth by the kitchen.
Out back are a covered porch, fenced patio, garden, and an alfresco dining area; the Newport Art Museum and Newport Harbor are nearby. $1,995,000. Kim Marion, Engel & Völkers, (401) 692-1644.
Portsmouth
Located in the Aquidneck Club's golf and equestrian community, this 2023 shingle-style home has views of Narragansett Bay and a private boat slip. The five-bedroom features a double-height entry with herringbone oak floors, a chef's kitchen, and a lower level with a billiards room and 10-seat theater.
Outside on the nearly 1-acre lot are a saltwater pool and spa, a built-in grill, and a fenced yard. $6,995,000. Kylie McCollough, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 864-8830.
Block Island
Overlooking the ocean, Swede Hill sits on more than four acres on one of the island's highest elevations. The 2013 cedar-shingled coastal modern four-bedroom, which won an architectural design award, features a great room with vaulted ceilings and sliders that open to the pool and patio.
The property also includes a saltwater infinity pool and sunken hot tub, with trails, beaches, and the airport a short drive away. $6,950,000. Susan Weissman, Sullivan Sotheby's International Realty, (401) 447-3569.
Middletown
The Stables at Gray Craig, on 2.76 acres on Aquidneck Island, abuts conservation land and is about two miles from Newport. The 1926 château-style five-bedroom includes a formal living room with French doors and two fireplaces, a dining room with a wood-clad ceiling, and a primary suite with an arched sitting area.
The property includes greenhouses, a teahouse, stables, and a secret garden. $5,400,000. Eric Kirton, Lila Delman Real Estate/ Compass, (401) 743-2744.
Providence
Previously occupied by a casket-making company, this 1900 building in the Charles neighborhood was converted to condos in 2023. The light-filled open-plan two-bedroom loft features high beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, and a row of oversize windows revealing views of downtown and the state capitol.
The amenities of Smith Hill and Mount Hope are a 15-minute walk; Brown University is a five-minute drive. $409,000. Ted Bourque, Residential Properties Ltd., (401) 749-1699.
