Properties of the week: houses by the sea
Featuring homes in Cornwall, East Sussex and Hampshire
Ceredigion: Brynymor House, Cardigan
Stunning Georgian residence with spectacular views over the Teifi Estuary. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, study, gardens and woodland of approx. 4.5 acres. OIEO £1.9m; Country Living Group
Devon: Waters Edge, The Strand, Shaldon, Teignmouth
An attractive house on the River Teign, with access for sailing. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, courtyard garden, boathouse. £895,000; Knight Frank
Cornwall: Trerhose, Mullion
Attractive period seaside villa in an elevated position with views over Mullion Cove and direct access to a coastal path. 3 suites, 1 further bed, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, conservatory, study, double garage, garden approx. 1.75 acres. £1.25m; Jackson-Stops
Devon: Beesands, Kingsbridge
Beachfront property just 200 yards from the water’s edge and moments from the South West Coast Path in the fishing village of Beesands. 2 beds, 2 loft rooms, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden, patio, garage. £650,000; Marchand Petit
East Sussex: Beach End, Hastings
A charming property on the shores of Pett Level Beach with sublime views of the rock face at Cliff End. Main suite (with private terrace and walkin wardrobe), 1 further suite (with sea-facing Juliet balcony), 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, study, 2 receps, courtyard garden, garage. £2.5m; The Modern House
Pembrokeshire: Ferry House, Cosheston, Pembroke Dock
A beautiful property overlooking the Cleddau Estuary. 4 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, sun room, utility, garden, garage, boathouse, 0.99 acres. OIRO £1.3m; West Wales Properties
Cornwall: Market House, Port Isaac
An immaculate Grade II end-of-terrace stone property, dating back to 1771. The house is situated in an enviable position right on the quayside, with uninterrupted views into the harbour, and just a short walk from the village. 2 beds, family bath, semi open-plan kitchen, 2 receps. £750,000; JB Estates
Hampshire: Satchell Lane, Hamble, Southampton
A pretty period cottage in a soughtafter area. The property backs onto the marina and comes with a rear garden with decked seating and great views over the water. The village is known for its picturesque setting, historic buildings and vibrant sailing community. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £450,000; Brambles
