6 exciting homes for athletes
Featuring a rock-climbing wall in New York and a basketball-tennis court in Washington
Flower Mound, Texas
The home gym in this 1998 English-style manor has cushioned floors, Rogue power rack, cardio machines, Hydrow, weights, AppleTV Fitness, and a wall of windows. The renovated six-bedroom house also has a chef's kitchen, library, and oversize dining and great rooms.
The 2-acre lot, landscaped with 5,000 trees, shrubs, and perennials, has a firepit, pool, spa, farm-to-table garden, and access to Grapevine Lake; downtown Dallas is 40 minutes. $6,950,000. Megan and Damon Williamson, Agency Dallas Park Cities, (214) 325-9827.
Bedford Corners, New York
Happy Hill Farm, a Colonial-style Westchester estate commuting distance from Manhattan, has sports facilities inside and out. The 2007 eight-bedroom, open-plan house features an indoor basketball half-court, rock-climbing wall, sauna, and gym, as well as an eat-in chef's kitchen, wine cellar, and living room with French doors to a terrace.
The 18.2-acre property has a baseball diamond, playground, pool, spa, 1930s log cabin with golf simulator, pool house, outdoor kitchen, gardens, and farm animal accommodations. $7,950,000. Brian Milton, Compass, (914) 469-9889.
Atlanta, Georgia
The 3.24-acre landscaped grounds of this 1930 Tudor in Tuxedo Park include pickleball, basketball, and padel courts, a putting green, a saltwater pool, and a dog run. The six-bedroom house has rich period and modern details, five fireplaces, spa-like suites, marble-clad chef's kitchen, butler's kitchen, paneled den, and two wine cellars.
Outside are a terrace with fireplace, dining arbor, and fountain, two-bedroom guest cottage, and one-bedroom pool house. $7,795,000. Katie McGuirk, Ansley Real Estate/Christie's International Real Estate, (404) 808-0881.
Old Westbury, New York
This 5.59-acre property on Long Island's Gold Coast includes a 3,000-square-foot sports complex with regulation-size indoor basketball court, skybox, gym, sauna, steam room, locker room, and full kitchen. The 1913 Colonial-style house features nine bedrooms, 11 fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a banquet-size dining room, and a sunny living room.
Outside are lawns, trees, pool, and cabana; nearby are riding trails and polo and country clubs; Manhattan is 30 minutes' commute. $4,500,000. Andrea Jablow, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Laffey International Realty, (516) 524-7743.
Issaquah, Washington
This 1993 Ralph Anderson-designed five-bedroom home has a gym with a mirrored barre wall inside and a basketball-tennis court, putting green, and kids' play structure outside. The wood-and-stone mountain contemporary is anchored by a vaulted main space with fireplace, open kitchen, dining area, and walls of windows on the Cascades, Olympics, and Mount Rainier.
The 10-acre lot, 30 minutes from Seattle, has woods, lawns, flower and vegetable beds, and a garden terrace. $7,570,000. Jay Kipp, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 853-9153.
Washington, D.C.
The Bower, a 2018 condominium in the Navy Yard district, offers residents bike storage and a gym with a Peloton bike, treadmills, balance balls, free weights, and a rowing machine. An open-plan, one-bedroom apartment for sale there has high ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, washer and dryer, eat-in chef's kitchen, and bright living room.
The building's lounge has a fireplace, kitchen, and rooftop grill; restaurants, VIDA Fitness, Nationals Park, and the waterfront are walking distance. $435,000. Matthew Koerber, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 744-0139.
