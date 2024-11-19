6 fantastic homes in Columbus, Ohio

German Village

Two blocks from Schiller Park, this 1915 redbrick with Victorian elements is also next door to a beloved café famed for its burgers. The three-bedroom house has high ceilings, pocket doors, period hardware, custom cabinetry, exposed brick, balcony, redone marble and quartz–clad kitchen with eat-in island and drinks bar, and mudroom with built-in desk.

The lot has a landscaped front, side yards, and two-car garage with EV charger. $1,150,000. Leah Bastin, Cutler Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (614) 542-7371.

Olde Towne East

This updated 1893 townhouse is on a tree-lined corner lot near shopping, arts venues, and tennis courts. The four-bedroom home features original details including bull's-eye door casings, hardwood floors, carved central staircase, and ornate marble fireplace surrounds; a gourmet kitchen with exposed-brick walls, large island, and pantry; and smart-home technology for music, security, lights, and thermostats.

Outside are a front garden, covered side porch, and large landscaped backyard. $649,900. Michael Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 434-6631.

Downtown

The 2005 Sixty Spring condominium is surrounded by downtown amenities and 10 minutes' drive from Battelle Riverfront Park. This huge three-bedroom penthouse has an open layout, architectural curves and angles, stone floors, art tiling, art nouveau–style cutout door, double-sided gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows with city views, chef's kitchen with cooktop island, and stairway access to a private garden.

The building includes a common roof deck and courtyard garden. $2,371,300. Shawn Redman, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 946-5983.

Victorian Village

This 1900 American Foursquare across from 32.56-acre Goodale Park is also close to dining, shops, and nightlife. The four-bedroom house features a spacious front porch; parallel sitting rooms with pocket doors, fireplaces, and crown molding; updated chef's kitchen with herringbone-tile floors and drinks refrigerator; primary suite with steam shower; office with park views; and upstairs entertainment space.

French doors open to a terrace overlooking landscaped plantings and a kidney-shaped saltwater pool. $1,800,000. Michaela Grandey, Rolls Realty, (614) 783-5486.

Woodland Park

The residential street of this modern farmhouse is near dining, a library, a YMCA, and the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The 2022 four-bedroom has a vaulted great room with clerestory windows, wall of sliders, and floating wood-and-steel stairs; open kitchen with island and garage-door window; primary suite with walk-in closet; rec room; and wine cellar.

The property includes a porch, patio, yard, deck, and roomy three-car garage. $724,900. Misty Linn, Core Realty Collection, (614) 286-5171.

Brewery District

The apartments in the historic Schlee Malt House are walking distance to Brewery District and German Village restaurants and stores. This two-bedroom loft features new hardwood floors, exposed brick, arched windows, original beams, a fireplace, and a refreshed kitchen with granite counters and subway tiles.

Amenities include a parking spot and access to a common patio; a park with trails and rock climbing is a short drive. $475,000. Jennifer Williams, Cutler Real Estate New Albany/Luxury Portfolio International, (614) 271-0407.