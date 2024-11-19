6 fantastic homes in Columbus, Ohio
Featuring a 1915 redbrick Victorian in German Village and a modern farmhouse in Woodland Park
German Village
Two blocks from Schiller Park, this 1915 redbrick with Victorian elements is also next door to a beloved café famed for its burgers. The three-bedroom house has high ceilings, pocket doors, period hardware, custom cabinetry, exposed brick, balcony, redone marble and quartz–clad kitchen with eat-in island and drinks bar, and mudroom with built-in desk.
The lot has a landscaped front, side yards, and two-car garage with EV charger. $1,150,000. Leah Bastin, Cutler Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (614) 542-7371.
Olde Towne East
This updated 1893 townhouse is on a tree-lined corner lot near shopping, arts venues, and tennis courts. The four-bedroom home features original details including bull's-eye door casings, hardwood floors, carved central staircase, and ornate marble fireplace surrounds; a gourmet kitchen with exposed-brick walls, large island, and pantry; and smart-home technology for music, security, lights, and thermostats.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Outside are a front garden, covered side porch, and large landscaped backyard. $649,900. Michael Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 434-6631.
Downtown
The 2005 Sixty Spring condominium is surrounded by downtown amenities and 10 minutes' drive from Battelle Riverfront Park. This huge three-bedroom penthouse has an open layout, architectural curves and angles, stone floors, art tiling, art nouveau–style cutout door, double-sided gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows with city views, chef's kitchen with cooktop island, and stairway access to a private garden.
The building includes a common roof deck and courtyard garden. $2,371,300. Shawn Redman, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 946-5983.
Victorian Village
This 1900 American Foursquare across from 32.56-acre Goodale Park is also close to dining, shops, and nightlife. The four-bedroom house features a spacious front porch; parallel sitting rooms with pocket doors, fireplaces, and crown molding; updated chef's kitchen with herringbone-tile floors and drinks refrigerator; primary suite with steam shower; office with park views; and upstairs entertainment space.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
French doors open to a terrace overlooking landscaped plantings and a kidney-shaped saltwater pool. $1,800,000. Michaela Grandey, Rolls Realty, (614) 783-5486.
Woodland Park
The residential street of this modern farmhouse is near dining, a library, a YMCA, and the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The 2022 four-bedroom has a vaulted great room with clerestory windows, wall of sliders, and floating wood-and-steel stairs; open kitchen with island and garage-door window; primary suite with walk-in closet; rec room; and wine cellar.
The property includes a porch, patio, yard, deck, and roomy three-car garage. $724,900. Misty Linn, Core Realty Collection, (614) 286-5171.
Brewery District
The apartments in the historic Schlee Malt House are walking distance to Brewery District and German Village restaurants and stores. This two-bedroom loft features new hardwood floors, exposed brick, arched windows, original beams, a fireplace, and a refreshed kitchen with granite counters and subway tiles.
Amenities include a parking spot and access to a common patio; a park with trails and rock climbing is a short drive. $475,000. Jennifer Williams, Cutler Real Estate New Albany/Luxury Portfolio International, (614) 271-0407.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
What Mike Huckabee means for US-Israel relations
In the Spotlight Some observers are worried that the conservative evangelical minister could be a destabilizing influence on an already volatile region
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Airplane food is reportedly getting much worse
Under the radar Cockroaches and E. coli are among the recent problems encountered in the skies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 19, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Drawing the Italian Renaissance: a 'relentlessly impressive' exhibition
The Week Recommends Show at the King's Gallery features an 'enormous cache' of works by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael
By The Week UK Published
-
Niall Williams shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Irish novelist chooses works by Charles Dickens, Seamus Heaney and Wendell Berry
By The Week UK Published
-
Patriot: Alexei Navalny's memoir is as 'compelling as it is painful'
The Week Recommends The anti-corruption campaigner's harrowing book was published posthumously after his death in a remote Arctic prison
By The Week UK Published
-
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: a 'magical' show with 'an electrifying emotional charge'
The Week Recommends The 'vivacious' Fitzgerald adaptation has a 'shimmering, soaring' score
By The Week UK Published
-
Bird: Andrea Arnold's 'strange, beguiling and quietly moving' drama
The Week Recommends Barry Keoghan stars in 'fearless' film combining social and magical realism
By The Week UK Published
-
Kate Summerscale's 6 favorite true crime books about real murder cases
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Helen Garner, Gwen Adshead, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 elegant homes in the Mediterranean style
Feature Featuring an award-winning mansion in Colorado and an Alhambra palace-inspired home in Washington
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Juror #2: Clint Eastwood's 'cleverly constructed' courtroom drama is 'rock solid'
The Week Recommends Nicholas Hoult stars in 'morally complex' film about a juror on a high-profile murder case
By The Week UK Published