Homes with great fireplaces

Kent, Conn.

The stacked-stone, two-sided fireplace with a wood nook anchors the living room in this four-bedroom with Prairie design elements. The 2009 home features wood-grilled clerestory windows, walls of glass doors, and an eat-in chef's kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge.

Most rooms open to outdoor space on the property's more than 22 acres of woods, a brook, gardens, and a studio. Manhattan is about two hours south. $2,300,000. Steve Pener, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 470-0393

Ellensburg, Wash.

Swiss, mid-century modern architect Moritz Kundig designed this recently updated 1970 home that features a Focus suspended fireplace in front of vertically wood-clad walls. The three-bedroom includes polished concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows framing Stuart Mountain, and a floating wood staircase.

The approximately one-acre parcel is dotted with fruits trees and has a detached studio with a wood-burning stove, a three-car garage, a patio, and yards. $1,449,000. Sean Nielsen, Engel & Völkers Mercer Island, (206) 909-0622

Winter Park, Fla.

On Lake Maitland near Orlando, this 1996, five-bedroom, neoclassical, Italian-inspired home has a two-sided Parisian fireplace in a sitting room with coffered ceilings, glossy stone floors, and marble columns.

The primary suite has two ornate baths and double closets, one with an office. Outside are a guest house, pool and spa, pool house, covered patio, a fireplace, terraces, and tropical landscaping, with access to a private dock. $5,895,000. Rachel Peters, The Agency Orlando, (407) 625-3227

Pasadena, Calif.

Designed by Doug Ewing, this Craftsman on Johnston Lake in the San Rafael Hills includes a great room with 18-foot ceilings and a fireplace of large boulders. The 2006, open-plan four-bedroom features wood-framed door casings, exposed beams, and built-ins; the primary bedroom has a tile fireplace and French doors overlooking the water.

Just over half an acre, the lot has oaks, sycamores, a covered patio, a guest house, a dock, and community pool access. $6,800,000. Nancy Valentine, (818) 259-4270

West Stockbridge, Mass.

This 2025, modern farmhouse four-bedroom in the Berkshire Hills has a wood-burning Malm fireplace on a concrete hearth in the vaulted great room. Opposite is a sleek, German-imported kitchen; a loft above has mountain views and connects to a suite.

The more than 18-acre lot includes an alfresco dining area, a garage, and mature trees. The music venue Tanglewood and downtown Lenox are minutes away. $3,750,000. Christian Deckert, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (413) 841-2813

La Luz, N.M.

In Laborcita Canyon, this 1995 Southwest Territorial-style three-bedroom has five kiva fireplaces; the kitchen-adjacent one is floor-to-ceiling, with built-in side shelves and a mantle. The three-bedroom has Saltillo tile floors, ceilings with vigas, decorative Spanish tile, and a chef's kitchen with a Wolf range.

On almost five desert acres, the property has patios and a two-car garage. Dining and shops in Alamogordo are about 12 miles away. $529,500. Michelle Wilson, Coldwell Banker Sudderth Nelson, (575) 430-5385