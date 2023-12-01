6 welcoming homes great for family gatherings
Featuring a home with 13 fireplaces in Maine and a home with heated brick floors in New Mexico
Asheville, North Carolina
This 1923 Tudor comes with 10 bedrooms, formal entertaining spaces opening to terraces, and 4.4 wooded acres with mountain views. The house has a wood-paneled, coffered dining room, a seating area with fireplace off the kitchen, a wet bar, a double-height great room, a breakfast sunroom, a media room and a billiards loft.
The professionally landscaped property, set on a golf course near the Biltmore estate, includes a guest cottage, a greenhouse, stables, a pool and a hot tub. $7,500,000. Ann Skoglund, Beverly-Hanks & Associates/Luxury Portfolio International, (828) 273-0277.
Falmouth, Maine
This 13-bedroom Shingle-style Victorian sits on a 22-acre parcel of Clapboard Island, 20 minutes by boat from downtown Portland. The 1898 house features panoramic windows, 13 fireplaces, a large open eat-in kitchen, multiple living and sitting rooms, and a dining room with a Dutch door to a deck overlooking Casco Bay.
The wooded property includes landscaped grounds, a guest cottage, a barn, a playhouse, a boathouse, a dock and 3,200 feet of waterfront. $7,500,000. Kristina Keaney, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 756-0475.
Tuxedo Park, New York
A gut renovation refreshed and updated the living and entertaining areas of this 1892 five-bedroom Tudor, one of the historic enclave’s original homes. The house has seven fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, a paneled dining room with glass doors to a deck, and a finished lower level with rec rooms.
The 1.3-acre lot, walking distance to Wee Wah Lake and an hour from Manhattan, is landscaped with stone walls, grass, planting beds, mature trees, and a patio with fireplace. $2,995,000. Anne Prosser, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (917) 710-8686.
Eastsound, Washington
Set on Orcas Island’s Grindstone Harbor, this three-bedroom home overlooks the sea from a vaulted great room with two walls of windows, a stone fireplace and a dining area that seats at least 10. The 2018 organic-modern house also features a big chef’s kitchen with eat-in island and separate bar.
Outside, a stone patio leads to a hot tub, lawn, and 5 acres with woods and a stream teeming with clams, oysters and Dungeness crab. $4,250,000. Mary Clure, Orcas Island Realty, (360) 961-7523.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
The extensive living-dining space in this three-bedroom home opens to a covered stone patio with a wood-burning fireplace and ample room for grilling, dining and lounging. The adobe-style house features hand-hewn beams, radiant-heated brick floors, natural-stone details, seven more wood-burning fireplaces, and a skylit chef’s kitchen with an 18- foot island.
The 3.5-acre desert-landscaped lot includes multiple patios with mountain views; downtown is 20 minutes’ drive. $3,975,000. David Woodard and Francesca Stedman, Sotheby’s International Realty–Santa Fe Brokerage, (505) 920-2000.
Northfield, Minnesota
The living room of this five-bedroom Craftsman opens to a dining room with built-ins and a den with additional seating and a fireplace. The 1903 house retains the original wood floors, leaded glass and arched doorways; kitchen, baths and windows have been renovated.
Glass sliders open to a deck, patio, lawn and mature trees; Cherry Park and a playground are across the street and Minneapolis is 45 minutes’ drive. $555,000. Kathryn Jamison, Coldwell Banker Realty, (507) 581-2828.
