6 welcoming homes great for family gatherings

Asheville, North Carolina

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This 1923 Tudor comes with 10 bedrooms, formal entertaining spaces opening to terraces, and 4.4 wooded acres with mountain views. The house has a wood-paneled, coffered dining room, a seating area with fireplace off the kitchen, a wet bar, a double-height great room, a breakfast sunroom, a media room and a billiards loft.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The professionally landscaped property, set on a golf course near the Biltmore estate, includes a guest cottage, a greenhouse, stables, a pool and a hot tub. $7,500,000. Ann Skoglund, Beverly-Hanks & Associates/Luxury Portfolio International, (828) 273-0277.

Falmouth, Maine

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This 13-bedroom Shingle-style Victorian sits on a 22-acre parcel of Clapboard Island, 20 minutes by boat from downtown Portland. The 1898 house features panoramic windows, 13 fireplaces, a large open eat-in kitchen, multiple living and sitting rooms, and a dining room with a Dutch door to a deck overlooking Casco Bay.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The wooded property includes landscaped grounds, a guest cottage, a barn, a playhouse, a boathouse, a dock and 3,200 feet of waterfront. $7,500,000. Kristina Keaney, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 756-0475.

Tuxedo Park, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

A gut renovation refreshed and updated the living and entertaining areas of this 1892 five-bedroom Tudor, one of the historic enclave’s original homes. The house has seven fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, a paneled dining room with glass doors to a deck, and a finished lower level with rec rooms.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1.3-acre lot, walking distance to Wee Wah Lake and an hour from Manhattan, is landscaped with stone walls, grass, planting beds, mature trees, and a patio with fireplace. $2,995,000. Anne Prosser, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (917) 710-8686.

Eastsound, Washington

(Image credit: Suzana Roach)

Set on Orcas Island’s Grindstone Harbor, this three-bedroom home overlooks the sea from a vaulted great room with two walls of windows, a stone fireplace and a dining area that seats at least 10. The 2018 organic-modern house also features a big chef’s kitchen with eat-in island and separate bar.

(Image credit: Suzana Roach)

Outside, a stone patio leads to a hot tub, lawn, and 5 acres with woods and a stream teeming with clams, oysters and Dungeness crab. $4,250,000. Mary Clure, Orcas Island Realty, (360) 961-7523.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The extensive living-dining space in this three-bedroom home opens to a covered stone patio with a wood-burning fireplace and ample room for grilling, dining and lounging. The adobe-style house features hand-hewn beams, radiant-heated brick floors, natural-stone details, seven more wood-burning fireplaces, and a skylit chef’s kitchen with an 18- foot island.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 3.5-acre desert-landscaped lot includes multiple patios with mountain views; downtown is 20 minutes’ drive. $3,975,000. David Woodard and Francesca Stedman, Sotheby’s International Realty–Santa Fe Brokerage, (505) 920-2000.

Northfield, Minnesota

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The living room of this five-bedroom Craftsman opens to a dining room with built-ins and a den with additional seating and a fireplace. The 1903 house retains the original wood floors, leaded glass and arched doorways; kitchen, baths and windows have been renovated.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Glass sliders open to a deck, patio, lawn and mature trees; Cherry Park and a playground are across the street and Minneapolis is 45 minutes’ drive. $555,000. Kathryn Jamison, Coldwell Banker Realty, (507) 581-2828.