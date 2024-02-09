6 refreshing homes on islands
Featuring Pacific Ocean views in Hawaii and a LEED gold-certified home in Washington
Kailua Kona, Hawaii
This seven-bedroom contemporary home is on the Kona coast of Hawaii's Big Island. The house has wood floors, a curved wood-and-steel staircase, floor-to-ceiling sliders framing Pacific Ocean views, an eat-in chef's kitchen with island, a living room with an overhead tiered oculus, a theater room, and an upstairs entertainment area opening to outdoor lanais.
The 2-acre landscaped lot’s tropical plantings, infinity pool, hot tub, and outdoor shower are spread over lava-rock terraces, with a sports court laid out below. $4,400,000. Carrie Nicholson, Hawaii Life, (808) 896-9749.
St. Helena Island, South Carolina
Tucked into the trees on Coffin Point Beach, this four-bedroom home comes with a 250-foot private dock with pierhead and boat lift. The fully furnished, open-plan house features an eat-in kitchen, a dining-living room with fireplace, a primary bedroom with deck, and an ocean-facing back deck with screened porch and hot tub.
The water is right outside; downtown Beaufort is a 25-minute drive across the island and a bridge. $1,399,000. Skip Gilliam, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, (912) 414-7495.
Bainbridge Island, Washington
This 2023 steel-and-glass three-bedroom home sits on a sunny hilltop in the historic Fort Ward area, near the water on the island's southern end. The Craden Henderson-designed, LEED gold-certified house has organic modern interiors with wide-plank, light-wood floors, oversize windows with leafy views, a porch, a rooftop terrace, and an open living room-eat-in kitchen with extensive cabinetry.
The 2.52-acre wooded lot includes a tiny house-inspired guesthouse in a converted shipping container. $2,440,000. Sarah Sydor, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 683-4526.
Sarasota, Florida
Lido Beach is five minutes by bike from this fully furnished home on St. Armands Key in Sarasota Bay. The updated midcentury-modern house features terrazzo floors, curved walls, a pass-through galley kitchen, a dining room, two living areas, and four en suite bedrooms.
Outside, privacy walls surround tropical foliage, a travertine patio, and an arced pool; St. Armands Circle, an outdoor waterfront mall with high-end shops and dining, is steps away. $2,500,000. Sheryl VanDuren, Coldwell Banker Realty, (720) 384-4884.
Block Island, Rhode Island
On the southwest side of the island, this 1975 cedar-shingled estate is minutes' drive from both Atlantic and Block Island Sound beaches, as well as nature preserves, the ferry, shops, and dining. The three-bedroom main house is anchored by a vaulted, wood-clad living room with a wood-burning fireplace and large sliders to a sunset-facing deck with water views.
The 2.13-acre lot includes a five-bedroom guest cottage, a one-bedroom playhouse, grassy yards, and mature trees. $2,800,000. Rosemary Tobin, Lila Delman Compass, (401) 741-1825.
Stonington, Maine
The 1910 building that houses this two-bedroom condo stands across from the harbor on the southern tip of Deer Isle. The fully furnished top-floor unit features an open-plan main room with high ceilings and wood floors; a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar; and a private balcony with water views.
The building has an art gallery downstairs and offers easy access to dining, shops, and entertainment. $550,000. Laura Farr, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 348-1200.
