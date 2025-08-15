Properties of the week: one-of-a-kind houses

Featuring homes in Kent, Somerset and Essex

Redshank, St Osyth
This unique home in Essex was designed by Lisa Shell Architects to resemble both Maunsell forts and redshanks (a wading bird)
(Image credit: The Modern House)
By
published

Kent: Mermaid Cottage, St Margaret’s Bay

Mermaid Cottage, St Margaret’s Bay

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This elegant art deco house (first property on the left) enjoys a spectacular setting, by the sea wall at the foot of the White Cliffs. The property boasts sea views, and a garden designed by an RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold- medal winner. Main suite, 2 further beds with jack and jill shower, kitchen, 4 receps, balcony, parking. £1.75m; Strutt & Parker.

Argyll & Bute: An Cnocan Dubh, Coillabus, Isle of Islay

An Cnocan Dubh, Coillabus, Isle of Islay

(Image credit: Savills)

An architect-designed, turf-roofed, stone-clad lodge set in a wonderfully unspoilt location on the Oa peninsula, with views across the sea towards Kintyre. 2 suites, sauna, kitchen, open- plan living/dining room, parking. OIEO £375,000; Savills.

Kent: North Pole Road, Barming

North Pole Road, Barming

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive water tower conversion with panoramic views to the North Downs. 5 beds (3 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, 2 studies, gym, balcony, garden, hot tub, garage, parking. £1.425m; Savills.

Denbighshire: Plas Yn Llan, Llangynhafal

Plas Yn Llan, Llangynhafal

(Image credit: Fisher German)

This 16th century house sits in an idyllic 1.3- acre, semi-rural setting. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, parking. £1.15m; Fisher German.

Essex: Redshank, St Osyth

Redshank, St Osyth

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Designed by Lisa Shell Architects to resemble both Maunsell forts and redshanks (a wading bird), this unique home hovers above salty marshland, which floods at high tide. 1 bed, shower, kitchen/living room, balcony. £400,000; The Modern House.

Kent: The Tower, Hadlow Castle

The Tower, Hadlow Castle

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A historic Grade I property (the world’s tallest Victorian gothic tower) with breathtaking 360° views. 4 beds (3 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, roof terrace, lift, garden. £2.78m; Fine & Country.

Somerset: Birdcombe Court, Wraxall

Birdcombe Court, Wraxall

(Image credit: Inigo)

A magnificent Grade II* medieval manor house set in almost two acres. Pevsner records the house as an “astonishing survival”, with the hall dating back to the 13th century. 3 suites, 3 further beds, family bath, 2 studies, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, chapel, coach house, stables. £2.85m; Inigo.

East Sussex: Tin Tabernacle, Barcombe

Tin Tabernacle, Barcombe

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Award-winning chapel conversion, featuring an impressive 28ft living room with a vaulted ceiling. 4 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. £995,000; Strutt & Parker.

