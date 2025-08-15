Properties of the week: one-of-a-kind houses

Kent: Mermaid Cottage, St Margaret’s Bay

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This elegant art deco house (first property on the left) enjoys a spectacular setting, by the sea wall at the foot of the White Cliffs. The property boasts sea views, and a garden designed by an RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold- medal winner. Main suite, 2 further beds with jack and jill shower, kitchen, 4 receps, balcony, parking. £1.75m; Strutt & Parker.

Argyll & Bute: An Cnocan Dubh, Coillabus, Isle of Islay

(Image credit: Savills)

An architect-designed, turf-roofed, stone-clad lodge set in a wonderfully unspoilt location on the Oa peninsula, with views across the sea towards Kintyre. 2 suites, sauna, kitchen, open- plan living/dining room, parking. OIEO £375,000; Savills.

Kent: North Pole Road, Barming

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive water tower conversion with panoramic views to the North Downs. 5 beds (3 en suite), family bath, open-plan kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, 2 studies, gym, balcony, garden, hot tub, garage, parking. £1.425m; Savills.

Denbighshire: Plas Yn Llan, Llangynhafal

(Image credit: Fisher German)

This 16th century house sits in an idyllic 1.3- acre, semi-rural setting. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, parking. £1.15m; Fisher German.

Essex: Redshank, St Osyth

(Image credit: The Modern House)

Designed by Lisa Shell Architects to resemble both Maunsell forts and redshanks (a wading bird), this unique home hovers above salty marshland, which floods at high tide. 1 bed, shower, kitchen/living room, balcony. £400,000; The Modern House.

Kent: The Tower, Hadlow Castle

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A historic Grade I property (the world’s tallest Victorian gothic tower) with breathtaking 360° views. 4 beds (3 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, roof terrace, lift, garden. £2.78m; Fine & Country.

Somerset: Birdcombe Court, Wraxall

(Image credit: Inigo)

A magnificent Grade II* medieval manor house set in almost two acres. Pevsner records the house as an “astonishing survival”, with the hall dating back to the 13th century. 3 suites, 3 further beds, family bath, 2 studies, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, chapel, coach house, stables. £2.85m; Inigo.

East Sussex: Tin Tabernacle, Barcombe

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Award-winning chapel conversion, featuring an impressive 28ft living room with a vaulted ceiling. 4 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. £995,000; Strutt & Parker.