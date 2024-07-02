6 polished homes in Indiana

Fort Wayne

(Image credit: Dustin McKibben, Art Home Photo)

Covington Manor Farms stands on 63 wooded acres in southwest Fort Wayne, 20 minutes from the heart of town. The 1931 four-bedroom English Tudor features a two-story living room with native oak beams and a floor-to-ceiling English fireplace, a dining room with fireplace, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and a library.

(Image credit: Dustin McKibben, Art Home Photo)

Perfect replicas of the White House front gates lead to landscaped grounds, two ponds, stables, a riding arena, a workshop, and a party barn. $2,950,000. Tony Didier, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, (260) 415-5351.

Michigan City

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

This 1976 log cabin is 20 minutes from Lake Michigan's Washington Park Beach as well as shops and restaurants. The three-bedroom home has four fieldstone fireplaces, walls of windows, a double-height living room, a skylit den, a screened porch, and a walk-out lower level including two rec rooms.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

The leafy 20-acre lot has a heated pool with diving board and slide, a pond, tennis and basketball courts, a studio, two barns, and a garage. $1,250,000. Anna Radtke, @properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, (219) 221-0920.

Indianapolis

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Set on a cul-de-sac lot in Somerset Hills, this five-bedroom Tudor is 30 minutes by car from downtown. Built in 2012, the house features a great room with 16-foot beamed ceilings, built-ins, and marble fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with marble counters, a dining area with patio access, and a lower level with rec room, golf simulator, and a 25-meter indoor lap pool.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The landscaped grounds include a stone patio overlooking the trees. $2,599,000. Bif Ward, F.C. Tucker Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (317) 590-7871.

La Porte

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Twenty minutes' drive from Lake Michigan, this rustic-modern woodland home is also just 90 minutes from Chicago. The 2015 five-bedroom, open-plan house has clerestory windows, exposed beams, a vaulted great room with a stone fireplace framed by forest-view windows, a chef's kitchen, a sunroom with a billiards table, and a downstairs theater, wine cellar, and fitness room.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a guest cabin, Amish pole barn, pool, firepits, and grill station. $2,075,000. Susan Sullivan Yemc, @properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (219) 617-3731.

Fishers

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property anchored by this six-bedroom home sits on an inlet of the Geist Reservoir. The remodeled 1999 house features floor-to-ceiling windows with water and tree views; a high-ceilinged great room; a central kitchen with quartz waterfall island, pantry, and chef's appliances; and a finished basement with theater, fireplace, and walk-out access to a patio.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1.59-acre lot includes yards, woods, shoreline, and a private boat dock. $4,700,000. Vicki Westbrook, F.C. Tucker Company, Luxury Portfolio International, (317) 590-4947.

Indianapolis

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Part of the DeSoto community, this 2006 townhome stands in historic Lockerbie Square, walking distance from downtown shopping and dining. The updated four-level house with two en suite bedrooms has an open galley kitchen, a dining area, a living room with a granite fireplace and French doors to a balcony, a primary-bath soaker tub, a ground-level rec room, and an attached two-car garage.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Upstairs is a fenced roof deck with seating room and city views. $474,900. Andrea Kelly, Encore Sotheby's International Realty, (317) 840-4056.