Properties of the week: 17th-century houses
Featuring homes in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and West Sussex
Somerset: Compton Farmhouse, South Petherton
A unique and elegant Grade II period home in a peaceful setting. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, barn, gardens. £600,000; Symonds & Sampson
Cambridgeshire: Earning Street, Huntingdon
Earning Street, Huntingdon. This Grade II property is renowned as one of the oldest in Godmanchester. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps. £850,000; Fine & Country
Devon: Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham, Dartmouth
An idyllic retreat on the banks of the River Dart. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, boat house. OIEO £1.75m; Knight Frank
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Suffolk: Depden Hall, Bury St. Edmunds
Historic Grade II moated country home in a secluded position, with approx. 25 acres of grounds and a grass tennis court. 2 suites, 6 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, outbuildings. £3m; John D. Wood & Co
Gloucestershire: Dunkirk Manor House, Stroud
A spectacular Grade II* Georgian mansion with 17th century origins. 6 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, breakfast room, kitchen, 4 receps, study, self- contained 2-bed apartment, garden. £2.25m; Hamptons
West Sussex: The Orchards, Fittleworth
Charming Grade II cottage in an exquisite position within the hamlet of Bedham. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, games room, swimming pool, gardens, garage. £1.5m; Knight Frank
Bedfordshire: Caleb's Cottage, Harrold
A Grade II thatched terrace cottage, once owned by inventor Caleb LeFevre, in the heart of the village. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, courtyard garden, outbuildings. £350,000; Fitzjohn Estates
Hampshire: Knockwood House, Stockbridge
Substantial Grade II farmhouse with a separate cottage, in about 1.6 acres. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, gardens, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. £2.35m; Savills
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.