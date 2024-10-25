Properties of the week: 17th-century houses

Somerset: Compton Farmhouse, South Petherton

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

A unique and elegant Grade II period home in a peaceful setting. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, barn, gardens. £600,000; Symonds & Sampson

Cambridgeshire: Earning Street, Huntingdon

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Earning Street, Huntingdon. This Grade II property is renowned as one of the oldest in Godmanchester. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps. £850,000; Fine & Country

Devon: Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham, Dartmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An idyllic retreat on the banks of the River Dart. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, boat house. OIEO £1.75m; Knight Frank

Suffolk: Depden Hall, Bury St. Edmunds

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co.)

Historic Grade II moated country home in a secluded position, with approx. 25 acres of grounds and a grass tennis court. 2 suites, 6 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, outbuildings. £3m; John D. Wood & Co

Gloucestershire: Dunkirk Manor House, Stroud

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A spectacular Grade II* Georgian mansion with 17th century origins. 6 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, breakfast room, kitchen, 4 receps, study, self- contained 2-bed apartment, garden. £2.25m; Hamptons

West Sussex: The Orchards, Fittleworth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Charming Grade II cottage in an exquisite position within the hamlet of Bedham. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, games room, swimming pool, gardens, garage. £1.5m; Knight Frank

Bedfordshire: Caleb's Cottage, Harrold

(Image credit: Fitzjohn Estates)

A Grade II thatched terrace cottage, once owned by inventor Caleb LeFevre, in the heart of the village. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, courtyard garden, outbuildings. £350,000; Fitzjohn Estates

Hampshire: Knockwood House, Stockbridge

(Image credit: Savills)

Substantial Grade II farmhouse with a separate cottage, in about 1.6 acres. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, gardens, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. £2.35m; Savills