Properties of the week: 20th century gems

Northumberland: Ridgeway, Hexham

(Image credit: Sanderson Young)

A delightful 1930s modernist house with views across the North Tyne Valley. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £850,000; Sanderson Young

London: The Dehavilland Studios, Clapton

(Image credit: Urban Spaces)

A loft in this former aircraft-parts factory designed by Sir Owen Williams. The building is a stunning example of industrial art deco architecture. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room. £875,000; Urban Spaces

Devon: Orchard Court, Tavistock

(Image credit: Savills)

Close to Dartmoor National Park, this attractive house is set in mature gardens. 4 beds, bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £1.25m; Savills

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Somerset: York’s Lane

(Image credit: The Modern House)

York’s Lane, Chewton Mendip. Stylish 1960s modernist house by renowned architect Ray Moxley. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed cottage, garden, garages. £1.895m; The Modern House

Yorkshire: Farnley Hey II, Farnley Tyas

(Image credit: The Modern House)

A magnificent example of mid- century architecture designed by Peter Womersley in 1954. Featuring a party room known as "the dance floor". 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.2m; The Modern House

Argyll and Bute: Coille Dharaich, Kilmelford, Oban

(Image credit: Dawsons)

This lochside property was built in the 1970s and enjoys stunning views over Loch na Cille to the islands beyond. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £480,000; Dawsons

Kent: Studfall Ridge, Lympne Hill

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An impressive art deco house boasting 180-degree views across the Channel to France. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, cinema room, garden, parking. £1.5m; Strutt & Parker

London: Wellesley Road, Twickenham

(Image credit: Savills)

This first-floor flat is part of a striking art deco-inspired building in the elegant Strawberry Hill neighbourhood. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, parking. £475,000; Savills