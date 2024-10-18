Properties of the week: 20th century gems
Featuring homes in Devon, Somerset and London
Northumberland: Ridgeway, Hexham
A delightful 1930s modernist house with views across the North Tyne Valley. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £850,000; Sanderson Young
London: The Dehavilland Studios, Clapton
A loft in this former aircraft-parts factory designed by Sir Owen Williams. The building is a stunning example of industrial art deco architecture. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room. £875,000; Urban Spaces
Devon: Orchard Court, Tavistock
Close to Dartmoor National Park, this attractive house is set in mature gardens. 4 beds, bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £1.25m; Savills
Somerset: York’s Lane
York’s Lane, Chewton Mendip. Stylish 1960s modernist house by renowned architect Ray Moxley. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed cottage, garden, garages. £1.895m; The Modern House
Yorkshire: Farnley Hey II, Farnley Tyas
A magnificent example of mid- century architecture designed by Peter Womersley in 1954. Featuring a party room known as "the dance floor". 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.2m; The Modern House
Argyll and Bute: Coille Dharaich, Kilmelford, Oban
This lochside property was built in the 1970s and enjoys stunning views over Loch na Cille to the islands beyond. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £480,000; Dawsons
Kent: Studfall Ridge, Lympne Hill
An impressive art deco house boasting 180-degree views across the Channel to France. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, cinema room, garden, parking. £1.5m; Strutt & Parker
London: Wellesley Road, Twickenham
This first-floor flat is part of a striking art deco-inspired building in the elegant Strawberry Hill neighbourhood. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, parking. £475,000; Savills
