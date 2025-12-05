Properties of the week: gorgeous Georgian properties
Featuring homes in Somerset, Swansea and London
Scottish Borders: Kirklands House, Melrose
A charming B-listed country house, in a secluded and elevated setting with more than five acres of mature gardens and woodland. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, stables, workshop, garden, parking. OIEO £1.1m; Savills
Northumberland: Greystead Rectory, Tarset
Handsome Grade II rectory set above the river North Tyne in Northumberland National Park. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps. £1m; Finest Properties
Bristol: Cornwallis Crescent, Clifton
A basement courtyard flat in a stylish and characterful building. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, patio, communal garden of 1.5 acres. £550,000; Knight Frank
Kent: Oak Hall, Hythe
A charming townhouse with many period features. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, cellar, walled garden, garage. £1.15m; Savills
Norfolk: Ivy Cottage, Burnham Market
This is a delightful cottage that overlooks the village green. It was a finalist in the Homebuilding Magazine Competition for its interior architectural redesign. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £895,000; Sowerbys
Somerset: Vineyards, Bath
An eye-catching townhouse (corner building on left) in the city centre just off The Paragon. The property boasts plenty of period features, including original fireplaces. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, utility, 3 receps, courtyard garden. £1.25m; Knight Frank
Swansea: The Old Rectory, Ilston
A fine Georgian house in the heart of the Gower Peninsula, set in approx. ten acres. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/diner, 3 receps, garden, stables. £1.399m; Dawsons
London: Priory Grove, Lambeth SW8
Elegant Grade II house adjoining Larkhall Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, walled garden, parking. OIEO £2.75m; Hamptons
London: Stanmore Hill, Stanmore HA7
An impressive Grade II double- fronted house with a terraced and elegantly landscaped rear garden. The property has been sensitively restored. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, cinema room, garden, parking. OIEO £2.5m; Hamptons
