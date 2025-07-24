Properties of the week: flats in city centres

Brighton: Percival Terrace, Kemptown

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A grand first-floor flat in a Regency building on Brighton’s seafront. The property enjoys far-reaching views over Brighton Pier, and out towards the English Channel. 2 beds, dressing room, shower, kitchen, recep. OIEO £600,000; Hamptons.

London: Holland Park W11

(Image credit: Dexters)

A lower-ground-floor flat in a white stucco-fronted villa close to the park, the shops and amenities of Notting Hill, and within easy reach of Kensington High Street and Kensington Gardens. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. £1.15 million; Dexters.

London: Anchor Brewhouse, Shad Thames, Bermondsey SE1

(Image credit: Anderson Rose)

Fourth-floor flat with impressive views to Tower Bridge. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, family bath, kitchen, recep, terrace. £1.695 million; Anderson Rose.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Manchester: Langley Building, Dale Street

(Image credit: Bridgfords)

A first-floor investment flat in this striking former warehouse. The property is tenanted until the end of this month. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ living/dining room. £225,000; Bridgfords.

Leeds: Park Square North

(Image credit: Preston Baker)

Handsome duplex flat in a Georgian building dating back to 1788 (seen here in the middle with pillared entrance overlooking Park Square). Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, private outdoor terrace. OIEO £390,000; Preston Baker.

York: Victor Street

(Image credit: William H. Brown)

This characterful flat is located within the city walls in a converted Victorian chapel built in 1865. The property is set within the historic Bishophill area of York. 2 beds, shower, kitchen, recep. £280,000; William H. Brown.

Edinburgh: 13 Royal Circus

(Image credit: Rettie)

Sat in the heart of the sought-after Unesco World Heritage-listed New Town, this elegant flat is situated on the first floor of a distinguished Georgian townhouse, boasting plenty of period features, as well as access to Circus Gardens, for an annual subscription. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, communal garden, permit parking. OIEO £595,000; Rettie.

Cardiff: Cathedral Gardens

(Image credit: Allen & Harris)

Stylish second-floor flat set within two converted and restored Victorian villas. Close to Pontcanna’s parks and vibrant city life. 1 bed, 1 bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. £250,000; Allen & Harris.