Properties of the week: flats in city centres
Featuring homes in Brighton, London and Edinburgh
Brighton: Percival Terrace, Kemptown
A grand first-floor flat in a Regency building on Brighton’s seafront. The property enjoys far-reaching views over Brighton Pier, and out towards the English Channel. 2 beds, dressing room, shower, kitchen, recep. OIEO £600,000; Hamptons.
London: Holland Park W11
A lower-ground-floor flat in a white stucco-fronted villa close to the park, the shops and amenities of Notting Hill, and within easy reach of Kensington High Street and Kensington Gardens. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. £1.15 million; Dexters.
London: Anchor Brewhouse, Shad Thames, Bermondsey SE1
Fourth-floor flat with impressive views to Tower Bridge. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, family bath, kitchen, recep, terrace. £1.695 million; Anderson Rose.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Manchester: Langley Building, Dale Street
A first-floor investment flat in this striking former warehouse. The property is tenanted until the end of this month. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ living/dining room. £225,000; Bridgfords.
Leeds: Park Square North
Handsome duplex flat in a Georgian building dating back to 1788 (seen here in the middle with pillared entrance overlooking Park Square). Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, private outdoor terrace. OIEO £390,000; Preston Baker.
York: Victor Street
This characterful flat is located within the city walls in a converted Victorian chapel built in 1865. The property is set within the historic Bishophill area of York. 2 beds, shower, kitchen, recep. £280,000; William H. Brown.
Edinburgh: 13 Royal Circus
Sat in the heart of the sought-after Unesco World Heritage-listed New Town, this elegant flat is situated on the first floor of a distinguished Georgian townhouse, boasting plenty of period features, as well as access to Circus Gardens, for an annual subscription. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, communal garden, permit parking. OIEO £595,000; Rettie.
Cardiff: Cathedral Gardens
Stylish second-floor flat set within two converted and restored Victorian villas. Close to Pontcanna’s parks and vibrant city life. 1 bed, 1 bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. £250,000; Allen & Harris.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 head-turning homes for town house living
Feature Featuring a roof deck with city views in South Carolina and a renovated Harlem brownstone in New York City
-
Bookish: delightful period detective drama from Mark Gatiss
The Week Recommends 'Cosy crime' series is a 'standout pleasure' in an Agatha Christie-style formula
-
Music Reviews: Justin Bieber, Wet Leg, and Clipse
Feature "Swag," "Moisturizer," and "Let God Sort Em Out"
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
Art Review: Hilma af Klint's What Stands Behind the Flowers
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Sept. 27
-
Geoff Dyer's 6 favorite books about the realities of war
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Ernie Pyle, Michael Herr, and more
-
Book review: 'A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck'
Feature A couple works to keep their marriage together while lost at sea
-
Kartoffelsalat (potato salad) recipe
The Week Recommends German dish is fresh, creamy and an ideal summer meal