Properties of the week: colourful houses

Cornwall: The Abbey, Penzance

(Image credit: Pritchard & Co)

Georgian gothic-fronted property with earlier 17th century origins, set in a commanding clifftop position with views to St Michael’s Mount. 5 suites, 1 further bed, shower room, kitchen, study, 2 receps; two self-contained flats (1-bed and 2-bed), garden, parking. £1.95m; Pritchard & Co

Devon: Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers

(Image credit: Marchand Petit)

A charming cottage overlooking the wooded fringe of the River Yealm. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, studio, garden. £850,000; Marchand Petit

Essex: Crawley House, Elmdon

(Image credit: Mullucks)

Grade II house built c.1550. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, barn, parking. £1.295m; Mullucks

Devon: Beenleigh Manor, Harbertonford Totnes

(Image credit: Luscombe Maye)

Medieval manor house with approx. 150 acres of farmland. 9 beds, 3 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.75m; Luscombe Maye

Carmarthenshire: Pant y Ffynnon, Llanfynydd

(Image credit: Inigo)

This 18th century farmhouse with bucolic views has been fully renovated. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, barns, garden, parking. £1.2m; Inigo

Suffolk: Dodds Cottage, Whepstead

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Grade II 16th century thatched cottage in a delightful rural location. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £650,000; Jackson-Stops

Edinburgh: Old Craig, Craighouse

(Image credit: Savills)

A fully refurbished 16th century Scots Baronial house situated on Easter Craiglockhart Hill Nature Reserve. 5 suites, kitchen/dining room, 5 receps, workshop, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.45m; Savills

Surrey: Barley Mow Road, Englefield Green

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This handsome pink period house dates back to 1700 and overlooks the village green. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.65m; Strutt & Parker

Hampshire: Tyrells Lane, Burley, Ringwood

(Image credit: John D. Wood)

A secluded house surrounded by mature gardens located in the New Forest. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.95m; John D. Wood