Properties of the week: colourful houses
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Surrey and Devon
Cornwall: The Abbey, Penzance
Georgian gothic-fronted property with earlier 17th century origins, set in a commanding clifftop position with views to St Michael’s Mount. 5 suites, 1 further bed, shower room, kitchen, study, 2 receps; two self-contained flats (1-bed and 2-bed), garden, parking. £1.95m; Pritchard & Co
Devon: Riverside Road East, Newton Ferrers
A charming cottage overlooking the wooded fringe of the River Yealm. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, studio, garden. £850,000; Marchand Petit
Essex: Crawley House, Elmdon
Grade II house built c.1550. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, barn, parking. £1.295m; Mullucks
Devon: Beenleigh Manor, Harbertonford Totnes
Medieval manor house with approx. 150 acres of farmland. 9 beds, 3 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.75m; Luscombe Maye
Carmarthenshire: Pant y Ffynnon, Llanfynydd
This 18th century farmhouse with bucolic views has been fully renovated. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, barns, garden, parking. £1.2m; Inigo
Suffolk: Dodds Cottage, Whepstead
Grade II 16th century thatched cottage in a delightful rural location. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £650,000; Jackson-Stops
Edinburgh: Old Craig, Craighouse
A fully refurbished 16th century Scots Baronial house situated on Easter Craiglockhart Hill Nature Reserve. 5 suites, kitchen/dining room, 5 receps, workshop, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.45m; Savills
Surrey: Barley Mow Road, Englefield Green
This handsome pink period house dates back to 1700 and overlooks the village green. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.65m; Strutt & Parker
Hampshire: Tyrells Lane, Burley, Ringwood
A secluded house surrounded by mature gardens located in the New Forest. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.95m; John D. Wood
