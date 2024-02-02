Properties of the week: Country cottages under £875,000
Including homes in Devon, Suffolk and Cheshire
Lilly Cottage, Alderley Edge
An attractive cottage in an idyllic rural setting. 2 beds, family bath, study, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £825,000; Jackson Stops
Lewdown, Okehampton
A beautifully appointed cottage with 17th century origins. The property retains many period features, including exposed wooden beams and leaded windows. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £725,000; Stags
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Broadleigh Cottage, Colwall Green
Timber-framed cottage on the edge of the Malvern Hills. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £500,000; Grant & Co
Millcroft Mill, Cumbernauld
A former 19th century cornmill with many original features. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, workshop, garden, parking. OIEO £615,000; Rettie
Belchamp St Paul, Sudbury
A 15th century thatched cottage overlooking the village green. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £485,000; David Burr
Little Harp, Old Radnor
Charming 17th century cottage surrounded by a variety of beautiful landscapes close to the Radnor Valley. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £460,000; Inigo
Hampshire: Tudor Farm House, Deane
This picturesque Grade II thatched cottage is located in a semi-rural setting on the edge of a popular village. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £850,000; Knight Frank
Ferns Cottage, Great Hampden
A pretty Grade II thatched cottage in a scenic Chilterns village. In need of modernisation. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIRO £800,000; Knight Frank
