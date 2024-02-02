Properties of the week: Country cottages under £875,000

Including homes in Devon, Suffolk and Cheshire

snow-capped cottage
(Image credit: Rettie)
By The Week Staff
published

Lilly Cottage, Alderley Edge

Lily Cottage


(Image credit: Jackson Stops)

An attractive cottage in an idyllic rural setting. 2 beds, family bath, study, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £825,000; Jackson Stops

Lewdown, Okehampton

Cottage with surrounding foliage

(Image credit: Stags)

A beautifully appointed cottage with 17th century origins. The property retains many period features, including exposed wooden beams and leaded windows. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. OIRO £725,000; Stags



Broadleigh Cottage, Colwall Green

Broadleigh Cottage

(Image credit: Grant & Co)

Timber-framed cottage on the edge of the Malvern Hills. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £500,000; Grant & Co

Millcroft Mill, Cumbernauld

snow-capped cottage

(Image credit: Rettie)

A former 19th century cornmill with many original features. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, workshop, garden, parking. OIEO £615,000; Rettie

Belchamp St Paul, Sudbury

thatched roof cottage

(Image credit: David Burr)

A 15th century thatched cottage overlooking the village green. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £485,000; David Burr

Little Harp, Old Radnor

cottage with surrounding foliage

(Image credit: Inigo)

Charming 17th century cottage surrounded by a variety of beautiful landscapes close to the Radnor Valley. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £460,000; Inigo

Hampshire: Tudor Farm House, Deane

long cottage/farm house with a garden

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This picturesque Grade II thatched cottage is located in a semi-rural setting on the edge of a popular village. 3 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £850,000; Knight Frank

Ferns Cottage, Great Hampden

Grade II listed thatched cottage

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A pretty Grade II thatched cottage in a scenic Chilterns village. In need of modernisation. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIRO £800,000; Knight Frank

