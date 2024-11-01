Properties of the week: energy-efficient houses
Featuring homes in Surrey, Powys and Lancashire
Surrey: Clarence House, Woldingham
A striking, newly constructed contemporary house, designed to a high specification with energy-efficient accommodation, set within gardens and grounds totalling approx. 1.536 acres. Main suite with dressing room, 1 further suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garage. £2.6m; Hamptons
East Sussex: 8 Royal William Square, Camber
A modern terraced house in an eco-friendly development. Main suite, 1 further bed (both with balconies), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £425,000; Phillips & Stubbs
Dorset: The Common, East Stour
A thoughtfully designed modern house with impressive eco credentials. 3 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, cinema, recep, gardens, garage. £2.475m; The Modern House
Devon: Cator Brake, Newton Abbot
An exceptional house in Dartmoor National Park with a super "A" rated energy performance. Main suite with dressing room, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garage with 1-bed annexe, outbuildings. £1.595m; Savills
Powys: Ty Hedfan, Pontfaen
A stunning house conceived with passive environmental design at the forefront, with 60m of enchanting river frontage running before it. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, gardens. £1.1m; The Modern House
Lancashire: Greylands, Warton, Carnforth
A peaceful, elevated property offering breathtaking views, with a "B" EPC rating. Main suite with dressing room, 1 further suite, 2 further beds, shower, study, kitchen/recep, cinema, garage, 0.75 acres. £1m; Fine & Country
Dorset: Acer House, Dorchester
A charming architecturally designed energy-efficient house with expanses of glass maximising light. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garage with electric-vehicle charging point, gardens. £1m; Savills
Lincolnshire: Fossdyke Paddock, Saxilby
Fossdyke Paddock, Saxilby. An award- winning, energy- efficient eco- home with enhanced insulation, an enclosed roof terrace and a meticulously landscaped garden offering a serene retreat. Main suite with dressing room, 1 further suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £699,000; By Design
-
