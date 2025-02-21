Properties of the week: flats and houses in university towns

Swansea: Clyne Castle, Blackpill

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

An elegant flat in a historic Grade II building perched on a hill overlooking Swansea Bay. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, communal gardens, parking. OIRO £275,000; Fine & Country

Nottingham: The Old Museum, Castle Gate

(Image credit: FHP Living)

This Grade II Georgian townhouse in the heart of the city centre boasts a handsome facade, and retains original features such as wooden beams. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, utility, gym. £680,000; FHP Living

Exeter: Richmond Road

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An impressive townhouse in an elevated position half-a-mile from the city centre. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.15m; Knight Frank

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

York: Precentor's Court

(Image credit: Savills)

A Georgian townhouse in the heart of the city, just yards from York Minster. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, walled courtyard. £700,000; Savills

Durham: South Street

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Fine Georgian townhouse with impressive interiors. The property is close to the city centre and overlooks Durham Cathedral and "Castle" College. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, study, 6 receps, cellar, garden, parking. £1.2m; Finest Properties

Bath: Bilbury Lane

(Image credit: Richard Harding)

A luxurious flat in a Grade I Georgian building with stunning views of the Roman Baths and Bath Abbey. Nestled in the city centre, the property retains many original period features. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, lift. £795,000; Fine & Country

Bristol: Constitution Hill, Clifton Village

(Image credit: Richard Harding)

An eye-catching, Grade II early Georgian townhouse close to Clifton Village and Bristol’s harbourside. 5 beds, loft room, family bath, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £850,000; Richard Harding