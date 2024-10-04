Properties of the week: homes in areas of outstanding natural beauty

Devon: Abbey Cottage, Honiton

(Image credit: Stags)

Picturesque cottage in the Blackdown Hills, next to the ruins of Dunkeswell Abbey. 3 beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £630,000; Stags

Devon: The Old Bakehouse, Tuckenhay, Totnes

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A beautifully refurbished bakehouse in a waterside setting overlooking Bow Creek and dating back to the early 1800s. 5 suites, 1 further bed, kitchen/living room, recep, garden, barns, garage. £1.25m; Knight Frank

Devon: Lower Northcott Farm, Sheldon, Cullompton

(Image credit: Stags)

This 17th century thatched farmhouse with 12.69 acres is surrounded by rolling hills and wooded valleys in the heart of the Blackdown Hills. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings. £1.2m; Stags

Carmarthenshire: Cliff House, Laugharne

(Image credit: Country Living)

This imposing Italianate villa-style house is perched above Dylan Thomas’s writing shed and boathouse. The property enjoys sweeping views over the Taf Estuary and terraced gardens. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, garden, garage, parking. £1.35m; Country Living

Wiltshire: Yew Tree Cottage, Court Hill, Potterne

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Double-fronted 17th century thatched cottage with views across to the foothills of Bath. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, summer house, garden, garage. £685,000; Fine & Country

Yorkshire: Crow Hill Lane, High Birstwith

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An elegant Grade II country house in a spectacular rural setting of 1.5 acres in Nidderdale. Main suite, 3 further beds, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, garden, garage. £2.95m; Strutt & Parker

East Sussex: Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An impressive 16th century country house set in mature gardens of more than 3 acres and boasting far-reaching views. 7 beds, 4 baths, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, swimming pool, ponds, tennis court, garden, parking. £2.75m; Hamptons

Wiltshire: Gable Cottage, Upper Castle Combe, Castle Combe

(Image credit: Hamptons)

This delightful Cotswold-stone cottage is located in a beautiful, historic village. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, studio, garden, garage. £500,000; Hamptons

Gloucestershire: Far Stanley Farm, Winchcombe

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Handsome stone farmhouse set in more than 15 acres with views over the Cotswolds escarpment. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, tennis court, stables, outbuildings, garden, garage. £2.75m; Fine & Country