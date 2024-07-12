Properties of the week: homes with tennis courts
Featuring homes in Somerset, Bristol and Kent
Bristol: Sutton Court, Stowey, Pensford
A first-floor flat in a 15th-century country estate, part of which is now the Folly Farm nature reserve. Illustrious former occupants of this property include Sir Winston Churchill. Main suite, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, tennis court, garage. OIEO £500,000; Fine & Country
Suffolk: Southolt, Eye
Handsome timbered house. 5 beds, 2 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, tennis court, garden (plus 3 acres), barn, parking. £1.5m; Savills
Dorset: Dullar Farm, Sturminster Marshall, Wimborne
An 18th-century farmhouse in a secluded rural setting with 5-and-a-half acres of landscaped gardens and grounds. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, tennis court, garden, parking. £1.95m; Savills
Kent: The Oast House, Otford
19th century twin oast set in mature gardens. 5 beds, 2 baths, 3 showers, kitchen, 5 receps, 3-bed annexe, tennis court, parking. £3.75m; Savills
Kent: Vane Court, Biddenden
A delightful half-timbered Wealden-type house dating back to 1419. The property is set in more than 5 acres of elegant landscaped gardens and grounds. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, tennis court, swimming pool, parking. £3.95m; Savills
Somerset: Copperhill, Westcombe Hill
This charming village house retains plenty of period details, including stone mullion windows. The property is set in about 5 acres of landscaped gardens in a valley on the edge of the Mendip Hills. 5 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, tennis court, paddocks, coach house, stables, garden, parking. £2m; Savills
Scottish Borders: Yetholmlaw House, Kelso
A modern, architecturally designed house in a secluded setting overlooking the Cheviot Hills. 5 beds, 3 baths, 1 shower, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, tennis court, garden, parking. OIEO £1.225m; Paton & Co
Dorset: Little Rew, Buckland Newton
Picturesque house dating back to the 1850s, surrounded by unspoilt countryside and located at the head of Piddle Valley. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, tennis court, garden. OIEO £1.15m; Jackson-Stops
-
