Properties of the week: houses by the Thames

Oxfordshire: Mill House, Abingdon

An enchanting Grade II listed Georgian country house, built in 1741, in around 17 acres consisting of gardens, grounds, extensive River Thames frontage and three islands. 3 suites, 5 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, library, study, summerhouse, gardens, mill pond. £4.5m; Savills.

London: Lion House, Hampton TW12

This Grade II house, on historic Thames Street, has the River Thames, Hampton Court Palace and Bushy Park all within easy reach. The attractive property combines beautiful period features and modern design. 5 beds, 2 showers, 2 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, conservatory, garden, parking. £1.3m; Dexters.

London: St Mary’s Wandsworth Pier, Battersea SW11

This striking Belgian Spitz barge, originally constructed to transport grain, offers panoramic river views. 4 suites, family bath, 2 receps, decked garden. £1.549m; River Homes.

London: Church Street, Old Isleworth TW7

A handsome property on a historic street within yards of the River Thames and Syon Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, garden. £1.9m; Knight Frank.

Berkshire: The Boathouse, Cookham Dean

This charming house (third from left) is widely believed to have inspired Kenneth Grahame’s "Wind in the Willows". It has its own private jetty with two moorings. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, mezzanine, terrace, parking. £1.25m; Knight Frank.

Berkshire: St. Patrick’s Lodge, Charvil

A fabulous house set in grounds of 1.3 acres with more than 400ft of river frontage. Principal bed with dressing room, 2 further beds, 2 baths, 5 receps, terrace, summerhouse, boat house. £2.8m; Savills.

London: Globe Wharf, Rotherhithe SE16

A stylish third-floor warehouse flat, offering stunning river views and top-tier amenities, including a communal swimming pool and gym. 2 suites, 1 further bed, open-plan kitchen/living area, balcony. OIEO £800,000; Fine & Country.

London: Bermondsey Wall East, Southwark SE16

Offering incredible views of the River Thames, this detached Grade II, period house is in excellent condition and boasts a private courtyard, parking, ample storage and has potential for development. Main bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, balcony. £675,000; Dexters.