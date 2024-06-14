Properties of the week: houses for sailing enthusiasts

Devon: Thalassa, East Portlemouth

Boasting direct access to the beach, this detached property includes a boathouse and three private moorings. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, living/dining room, snug, boathouse, garden, garage. £5.95m; Strutt & Parker

Devon: Little Ravenswell, Kingswear

A handsome waterfront property (seen above bottom middle) set on the banks of the River Dart, with a running mooring (subject to a DHNA licence) attached to the sea wall. 4 suites, family room, kitchen, living/dining room, garage. £3.45m; Savills

Cornwall: Station Road, Fowey

A former 18th century inn with mooring rights on the River Fowey and decks on two levels. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, study. £1m; Fine & Country

Pembrokeshire: Eaton Hall, Dale

Grand Grade II house on the harbour (third from the right). The property was built in 1900, offers wonderful views over the estuary and is close to the Dale Yacht Club. 6 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, patio, garden. £1m; Country Living Group

Isle of Wight: Inglewood, St Lawrence

An elegant house built in 1887 in a commanding position with far-reaching views over the coastline to the English Channel. Near the Shanklin Sailing Club, which runs an annual race to Ventnor. Master suite, 2 further beds, 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £2.15m; Spence Willard

Oxfordshire: Marsh Mills Boathouse, Henley-on-Thames

This delightful property has a boathouse and mooring on the River Thames. 3 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 3 receps, selfcontained 1-bed cottage, 1-bed annexe, garage. OIEO £4.5m; Knight Frank

Argyll and Bute: Sanda Island



A private island with a helipad and two slipways, the islands of Sheep and Glunimore are also included in the sale. Seven properties, with accommodation for 26 people. OIEO £2.5m; Knight Frank

Isle of Wight: The Cottage, Cowes

Overlooking Cowes Harbour, this house has a 14-metre private pontoon and mooring. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining/living room, terrace. £1.65m; Spence Willard