Properties of the week: houses off the beaten track

Suffolk: Briar Cottage, Horringer

(Image credit: Bedfords)

A secluded cottage with no near neighbours. The property offers far-reaching views and easy access to 1,800 acres of National Trust parkland at the Ickworth Estate. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £1.195m; Bedfords

Cumbria: Cubben House, Irton, Holmrook

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

An enchanting 16th century cottage set in 1.75 acres, and boasting impressive views over the Lake District National Park. It is perched on the edge of the Miterdale Forest close to Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country

Hampshire: Shirley House, Shirley

(Image credit: John D. Wood)

A splendid Grade II house with 14th century origins, on the edge of the New Forest National Park. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, equestrian facilities. £2.1m; John D. Wood

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Perth and Kinross: Parks of Aldie, Kinross

(Image credit: Savills)

A 19th century house set in approx. 3.5 acres with views to the Cleish Hills. The house has equestrian facilities, including stables and a riding arena. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £750,000; Savills

Suffolk: High House, Otley

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A magnificent Grade II* house dating back to 1500 and set in 5.5 acres. Main suite, 6 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, indoor pool, tennis court, garden, parking. £1.6m; Knight Frank

Suffolk: Depden Hall, Depden

(Image credit: John D. Wood)

A Grade II 17th century moated country house with approx. 25 acres of gardens. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, tennis court, boat house, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £2.85m; John D. Wood

Herefordshire: Lane Gate Cottage, Bircher

(Image credit: Samuel Wood)

Charming Arts & Crafts thatched cottage nestled on the edge of Bircher Common. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIRO £675,000; Samuel Wood