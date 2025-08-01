Properties of the week: houses off the beaten track
Featuring homes in Suffolk, Hampshire and Cumbria
Suffolk: Briar Cottage, Horringer
A secluded cottage with no near neighbours. The property offers far-reaching views and easy access to 1,800 acres of National Trust parkland at the Ickworth Estate. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £1.195m; Bedfords
Cumbria: Cubben House, Irton, Holmrook
An enchanting 16th century cottage set in 1.75 acres, and boasting impressive views over the Lake District National Park. It is perched on the edge of the Miterdale Forest close to Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country
Hampshire: Shirley House, Shirley
A splendid Grade II house with 14th century origins, on the edge of the New Forest National Park. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, equestrian facilities. £2.1m; John D. Wood
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Perth and Kinross: Parks of Aldie, Kinross
A 19th century house set in approx. 3.5 acres with views to the Cleish Hills. The house has equestrian facilities, including stables and a riding arena. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £750,000; Savills
Suffolk: High House, Otley
A magnificent Grade II* house dating back to 1500 and set in 5.5 acres. Main suite, 6 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, indoor pool, tennis court, garden, parking. £1.6m; Knight Frank
Suffolk: Depden Hall, Depden
A Grade II 17th century moated country house with approx. 25 acres of gardens. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, tennis court, boat house, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £2.85m; John D. Wood
Herefordshire: Lane Gate Cottage, Bircher
Charming Arts & Crafts thatched cottage nestled on the edge of Bircher Common. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIRO £675,000; Samuel Wood
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Robot kickboxing, milk for a god, and more
-
Gazer: 'paranoid noir chiller' is a gripping watch
The Week Recommends Ryan J. Sloan's debut film is haunted with 'skin-crawling unease'
-
William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity – a 'bold' exhibition
The Week Recommends The South African artist brings his distinctive works to Yorkshire Sculpture Park
-
Gazer: 'paranoid noir chiller' is a gripping watch
The Week Recommends Ryan J. Sloan's debut film is haunted with 'skin-crawling unease'
-
William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity – a 'bold' exhibition
The Week Recommends The South African artist brings his distinctive works to Yorkshire Sculpture Park
-
Sarah Dunant shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends The British novelist picks works by Sergeanne Golon, Jill Burke and Natalie Zemon
-
Inter Alia: Rosamund Pike is 'electric' in gut-wrenching legal drama
The Week Recommends Australian playwright Suzie Miller is back with a follow up to her critically-acclaimed hit play Prima Facie
-
Unforgivable: harrowing drama about abuse and rehabilitation
The Week Recommends 'Catastrophic impact' of abuse is explored in 'thought-provoking' series
-
The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina
The Week Recommends 'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original
-
I Am Giorgia: 'self-serving' yet 'amazing story' of Italy's first female prime minister
The Week Recommends Giorgia Meloni, once a 'short, fat, sullen, bullied girl', explains how she became one of the most powerful people in politics
-
The First Homosexuals: The Birth of a New Identity, 1869–1939
Feature Wrightwood 659, Chicago, through Aug. 2