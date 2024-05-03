Properties of the week: houses with enchanting gardens
Featuring pretty homes in Hampshire, Devon and West Sussex
Hampshire: Edward Gardens, Old Bedhampton
Edward Gardens, Old Bedhampton. Grade II manor house set in mature gardens boasting an ancient Irish yew. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, library, garage. £3.25m; John D. Wood
Gloucestershire: Rushbury, Winchcombe
A striking modern house in 3.67 acres, perched on the crest of Cleeve Hill. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/living room, recep, cinema room, study, stables, garage. £2m; Hamptons
Carmarthenshire: Capel Dewi Uchaf, Carmarthen
Handsome 17th century farmhouse by the River Towy with well-maintained gardens and about 12 acres of land. Main suite, 4 further beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 3 receps, stables, paddocks, parking. £950,000; Country Living Group
Essex: Yealdham Road, Toppesfield
Grade II house with 14th century origins set within mature gardens, including a small productive vineyard, paddocks, grassland and ponds. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, outbuildings, barn, parking. £1m; Savills
Devon: Rose Cottage, Cockington Village
A delightful thatched, Grade II 18th century cottage set in 1.5 acres of well-tended gardens featuring ponds, waterfalls and a stream. Currently run as a successful family business known as the Tea Garden. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garage. £900,000; Stags
West Sussex: Runcton Mill, Chichester
Converted 17th century former mill, with gardens and woodland of approx. 2.287 acres on the banks of the Pagham Rife river. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, workshop, garage. £2.4m; Strutt & Parker
Hertfordshire: Dassels, Braughing
This elegant Queen Anne-fronted house has 19 acres with landscaped grounds and a kitchen garden. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, equestrian facilities, parking. £2.495m; Savills
Yorkshire: Chapel Hill, Kearby
An inviting cottage built in the 1700s with sweeping views over Lower Wharfedale and Almscliffe Crag. 3 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, workshop, garage. £1.375m; Carter Jonas
