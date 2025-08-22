Properties of the week: houses with income potential

Shropshire: Roving Bridge Farm, Whixall

A charming canal-side former toll house built by William Jessop in the 1780s. The property includes a self-contained annexe, which functions as a holiday let. Main suite, 1 further bed, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, stables, Dutch barn, outbuildings, parking. £985,000; Savills.

Herefordshire: Dairy Farm, Weobley

This characterful house dates back to 1440 and includes a 1-bed annexe, which is currently run as a b&b. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £750,000; Country & Classic.

Somerset: Dundas, Monkton Combe

This 19th century lock keeper’s cottage enjoys income from a 1-bed flat and a canal business. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, office, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.25 million; Fine & Country.

Stirlingshire: Altskeith, Kinlochard

Built in 1898 in a spectacular location on the edge of Loch Ard, this versatile property functions as a successful wedding venue. 8 suites, 2 further beds, shower, 2 kitchens, 4 receps. 1-bed bothy, beach, garden, parking. OIEO £2.15 million; Savills.

Herefordshire: Pant Hall, Willey

This colourful country house set in 6 acres of landscaped grounds has a 2-bed self- contained annexe, a yoga platform and a shepherd’s hut. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden room. £635,000; Country & Classic.

Somerset: Avenue House, Wells

An immaculate Regency house on the high street. The current vendors use the ground floor to run a specialist music business. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, gym, 6 receps (including photography studio, workshop, showroom), garden, parking. OIEO £1.5 million; Lodestone.

Somerset: Upper Manor Farm, Dunkerton

An elegant 18th century farmhouse with the potential to convert the outbuilding (STPP). 3 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, parking. £1.595 million; Savills.

Argyll: The Pier House & Cottage, Kames

Architect-designed house in a spectacular setting with a bothy, which is currently run as a successful holiday let. 2 beds, study, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living room, snug, decking, garden, parking. OIEO £525,000; Savills.

Oxfordshire: Church Farm House, Northmoor

A magnificent Georgian residence in over 9 acres with a 1-bed annexe. 3 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, paddocks, garden. £3 million; Chartwell Noble.