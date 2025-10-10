Properties of the week: houses with literary connections
Featuring homes in Somerset, Norfolk and the Scottish Borders
Norfolk: Old Hall, South Burlingham
A remarkable Grade II* Tudor manor house – partially restored by the late poet Peter Scupham and his wife Margaret Steward – with a wealth of period features. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed self-contained annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1 million; Inigo.
Dorset: Bridge Cottage, Lower Bockhampton
A charming Grade II cottage in the heart of Thomas Hardy country, and reputed to have featured in several of his works, including Under the Greenwood Tree. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £600,000; Symonds & Sampson.
Cornwall: April Cottage, St Ives
An enchanting Arts and Crafts house built in the 1920s and set within the grounds of Talland House, the summer residence of the Stephen family and their children Virginia Woolf and Vanessa Bell. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. £1.375 million; Stags.
Wiltshire: Heytesbury Park, Heytesbury
A penthouse flat in an impressive Grade II* Georgian house once the home of Siegfried Sassoon. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep. £850,000; Strutt & Parker.
Carmarthenshire: Cliff House, Laugharne
A handsome house perched above the Taf Estuary. Kingsley Amis wrote The Old Devils here and the property overlooks Dylan Thomas’s boathouse and writing shed. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, self-contained flat, garden, parking. £1.25 million; Country Living.
Cumbria: Thackwood Nook, Raughton Head
A distinguished Grade II Georgian house once home to the poet Susanna Blamire, “the Muse of Cumberland”, whose works were set to music by Haydn. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, gardens and grounds of more than 4 acres, parking. OIEO £1 million; Finest Properties.
Somerset: Broomfield Hall, Bridgwater
Part of a grand Georgian house where Andrew Crosse’s experiments with electricity were said to have inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden. £750,000; Inigo.
Scottish Borders: Maxwell Place, Kelso
An elegant neo-classical Georgian villa with links to Sir Walter Scott, who frequently stayed next door as a child. 8 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, 2 snugs, office, studio, garden. OIEO £795,000; Hastings.
