Properties of the week: idyllic houses in the north of England

Featuring a manor house in County Durham and a farmhouse near the Yorkshire Dales

Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

County Durham: Unthank Hall, Stanhope

Unthank Hall, Stanhope, County Durham

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker )

A 17th century manor house featured in Pevsner. 6 beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, paddocks, outbuildings. £695,000; Strutt & Parker (01670-516123)

Lancashire: Swallows Nest, Melling, Lancaster

Swallows Nest, Melling, Lancaster, Lancashire

(Image credit: Inigo)

Charming 17th century house with Lune Valley views. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/diner, 5 receps, workshop, garden. £825,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

North Yorkshire: Wrens House, Bellerby

Wrens House, Bellerby, North Yorkshire

(Image credit: Savills)

Farmhouse set in 37 acres close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, barn. £895,000; Savills (01904-617800)

Cumbria: Mount Quharrie, Garth Row, Kendal

Mount Quharrie, Garth Row, Kendal, Cumbria

(Image credit: H&H Land & Estates)

Rural house surrounded by mature gardens. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £1.1m; H&H Land & Estates (01539-721375) 

North Yorkshire: Little Edstone, Great Edstone, York

Little Edstone, Great Edstone, York, North Yorkshire

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome period farmhouse in the heart of the Ryedale countryside. 6 beds, (3 en suite), annexe apartment, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.1m; Savills (01904-617821) 

Cumbria: Angerton House, Kirkbride

Angerton House, Kirkbride, Cumbria

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Built in 1795, this delightful Georgian house retains a wealth of original features. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, workshop, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country (01228-583109)

Cumbria: Fell Garth, Millthrop, Sedbergh

Fell Garth, Millthrop, Sedbergh, Cumbria

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A restored and refurbished stone cottage within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £465,000; Fine & Country (01539-733500) 

Explore More
The Wish List Culture From The Magazine Properties

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.