Properties of the week: idyllic houses in the north of England
Featuring a manor house in County Durham and a farmhouse near the Yorkshire Dales
Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
County Durham: Unthank Hall, Stanhope
A 17th century manor house featured in Pevsner. 6 beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, paddocks, outbuildings. £695,000; Strutt & Parker (01670-516123)
Lancashire: Swallows Nest, Melling, Lancaster
Charming 17th century house with Lune Valley views. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/diner, 5 receps, workshop, garden. £825,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
North Yorkshire: Wrens House, Bellerby
Farmhouse set in 37 acres close to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, barn. £895,000; Savills (01904-617800)
Cumbria: Mount Quharrie, Garth Row, Kendal
Rural house surrounded by mature gardens. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £1.1m; H&H Land & Estates (01539-721375)
North Yorkshire: Little Edstone, Great Edstone, York
Handsome period farmhouse in the heart of the Ryedale countryside. 6 beds, (3 en suite), annexe apartment, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.1m; Savills (01904-617821)
Cumbria: Angerton House, Kirkbride
Built in 1795, this delightful Georgian house retains a wealth of original features. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, workshop, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country (01228-583109)
Cumbria: Fell Garth, Millthrop, Sedbergh
A restored and refurbished stone cottage within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £465,000; Fine & Country (01539-733500)
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.