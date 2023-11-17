Properties of the week: idyllic retreats for less than £700,000
Featuring a gorgeous thatched cottage in Wiltshire and a New England-style house close to the beach on the Isle of Wight
- Wiltshire: Michaelmas Cottage, Upavon
- Suffolk: The Causeway, Peasenhall
- Hertfordshire: Moss Rose Cottage, Payne End
- Oxfordshire: Chapel Street, Watlington
- Surrey: The Cottage, Charlwood
- Suffolk: St Peters Guildhall, Bardwell
- Isle of Wight: Fairytale Cottage, Niton Undercliff
- West Sussex: Kithurst Farm Road, Storrington
- Devon: Colleton Hill, Exeter
Wiltshire: Michaelmas Cottage, Upavon
Gorgeous timber-framed, thatched cottage. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden office, garden. £600,000; Fine & Country (01672-511211)
Suffolk: The Causeway, Peasenhall
This handsome Grade II house is near the coast. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, orangery, garden. £675,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)
Hertfordshire: Moss Rose Cottage, Payne End
Picturesque 18th century thatched cottage. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £575,000; Fine & Country (01920-443898)
Oxfordshire: Chapel Street, Watlington
A Grade II, 18th century cottage in an attractive market town. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, annexe, garden. £475,000; Savills (01491-843000)
Surrey: The Cottage, Charlwood
Charming 15th century cottage with many original features, including wooden beams and an inglenook fireplace. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, recep, garden. £550,000; Hamptons (01737-400228)
Suffolk: St Peters Guildhall, Bardwell
A characterful 15th century Grade II house overlooking the village church. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, recep, garden. £475,000; Bedfords (01284-769999)
Isle of Wight: Fairytale Cottage, Niton Undercliff
New England-style house close to Rocken End beach. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. £600,000; Spence Willard (01983-200880)
West Sussex: Kithurst Farm Road, Storrington
A delightful cottage on the edge of the South Downs National Park. 2 beds, shower, kitchen, recep, garden. £450,000; Savills (01444-446000)
Devon: Colleton Hill, Exeter
An elegant townhouse within the Riverside Conservation Area. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden. £550,000; Wilkinson Grant & Co (01392-427500)
