Properties of the week: idyllic retreats for less than £700,000

Featuring a gorgeous thatched cottage in Wiltshire and a New England-style house close to the beach on the Isle of Wight

By The Week UK
published

Wiltshire: Michaelmas Cottage, Upavon

Michaelmas Cottage, Upavon, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Gorgeous timber-framed, thatched cottage. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden office, garden. £600,000; Fine & Country (01672-511211)

Suffolk: The Causeway, Peasenhall

The Causeway, Peasenhall, Suffolk

(Image credit: Inigo)

This handsome Grade II house is near the coast. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, orangery, garden. £675,000; Inigo (020-3687 3071)

Hertfordshire: Moss Rose Cottage, Payne End

Moss Rose Cottage, Payne End, Hertfordshire

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Picturesque 18th century thatched cottage. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £575,000; Fine & Country (01920-443898)

Oxfordshire: Chapel Street, Watlington

Chapel Street, Watlington, Oxfordshire

(Image credit: Savills )

A Grade II, 18th century cottage in an attractive market town. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, annexe, garden. £475,000; Savills (01491-843000) 

Surrey: The Cottage, Charlwood

The Cottage, Charlwood, Surrey

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Charming 15th century cottage with many original features, including wooden beams and an inglenook fireplace. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, recep, garden. £550,000; Hamptons (01737-400228) 

Suffolk: St Peters Guildhall, Bardwell

St Peters Guildhall, Bardwell Suffolk

(Image credit: Bedfords)

A characterful 15th century Grade II house overlooking the village church. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, recep, garden. £475,000; Bedfords (01284-769999) 

Isle of Wight: Fairytale Cottage, Niton Undercliff

Fairytale Cottage, Niton Undercliff, Isle of Wight

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

New England-style house close to Rocken End beach. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. £600,000; Spence Willard (01983-200880) 

West Sussex: Kithurst Farm Road, Storrington

Kithurst Farm Road, Storrington, West Sussex

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful cottage on the edge of the South Downs National Park. 2 beds, shower, kitchen, recep, garden. £450,000; Savills (01444-446000) 

Devon: Colleton Hill, Exeter

Colleton Hill, Exeter, Devon

(Image credit: Wilkinson Grant & Co)

An elegant townhouse within the Riverside Conservation Area. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden. £550,000; Wilkinson Grant & Co (01392-427500) 

