Properties of the week: little gems

Fife: West Shore, Pittenweem

(Image credit: Rollos)

This charming and traditional end-terraced cottage is just a few steps from the beach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden. OIEO £295,000; Rollos

Somerset: Bramble Cottage, Barrington

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

A fine cottage overlooking the parish church. 5 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden. £650,000; Symonds & Sampson

London: Peel Street, Notting Hill Gate

(Image credit: Unique Property)

Londons second-narrowest home is cleverly arranged over three floors. Built in the 1930s, the property offers easy access to Kensington High Street and Holland Park. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, terrace. £1.25m; Unique Property

Cornwall: The Shrimp, Port Isaac

(Image credit: John Bray Estates)

A Grade II fisherman’s cottage located close to the harbour in the heart of this popular Cornish village. Main suite, open-plan kitchen/living room. £280,000; John Bray Estates

Buckinghamshire: Horn House, Winslow

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A picturesque 16th century, timber-framed, brick under tile cottage boasting many original features. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £400,000; Michael Graham

Cambridgeshire: The Dolls House, Caxton

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Delightful Grade II thatched cottage built in the 1700s. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £575,000; Fine & Country

Kent: Lyndhurst Drive, Sevenoaks

(Image credit: Savills)

An eye-catching octagonal ragstone house built in 1830. Main suite, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £860,000; Savills

London: Railway Side, Barnes

(Image credit: Savills)

A cosy Victorian cottage in the heart of Little Chelsea, overlooking allotments. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden. £935,000; Savills

Hampshire: Bickton, Fordingbridge

(Image credit: Spencers)

This chocolate-box thatched cottage is located between the New Forest and Cranborne Chase. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £600,000; Spencers

Northumberland: South Lodge, Belford

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A stylish Palladian former gatekeeper’s lodge, built in 1818 by the renowned neo-classical architect John Dobson. Main suite, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £250,000; Finest Properties