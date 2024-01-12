Properties of the week: on the market for the first time in many years

Featuring homes in Devon, Buckinghamshire and East Lothian

By The Week Staff
published

Buckinghamshire: Old Dukes Head

Grade II former inn

This picturesque Grade II former inn dates back to 1647 and has been lived in by the same owners for almost 30 years. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, games room, garden, garage. £1.5m; Nash Partnership.

Devon: Goddards, Furley

17th century cottage

An enchanting cottage, dating back to the 17th century, with fine views over the Blackdown Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Main suite, 5 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage, outbuildings. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Lincolnshire: East Stables, Coleby Hall, Coleby

stone building with shrubbery

This attractive stone building is part of a Grade II, 17th century estate. The property retains a wealth of period features, including exposed beams. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, garage. £350,000; Savills.

East Lothian: Fa’side Castle, Tranent

Scottish castle with acres of land around it

A 14th century castle with views over the Firth of Forth. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.7m; Savills.

Somerset: Gurney Manor Mill, Cannington

Ornate interior of converted mill

A converted watermill with 15th century origins. 6 suites, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden. OIEO £1.3m; Knight Frank.

Devon: Creek Lodge, Bridgend

Detached waterfront home

On the market for the first time in 50 years, this property offers long views over the River Yealm estuary. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garage; grounds of approx. 3.5 acres. £2.25m; Luscombe Maye

Somerset: Slade Farm, Timberscombe

17th century farmhouse

Charming 17th century farmhouse in Exmoor National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, two-storey outbuilding, parking. £900,000; Stags.

Wiltshire: Bay House, Aldbourne

Grade II village home

A Grade II property in a popular village, on the market for the first time in 65 years. 7 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £995,000; Winkworth.

Hampshire: Jasmine Cottage, Steventon

Jane Austen-linked house

On the market for the first time since 1979, the property is close to Jane Austen's birthplace and is believed to have been the home of her wet nurse. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage; approx. 1.32 acres. £1.2m; The Country House Department.

