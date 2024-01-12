Properties of the week: on the market for the first time in many years
Featuring homes in Devon, Buckinghamshire and East Lothian
- Buckinghamshire: Old Dukes Head
- Devon: Goddards, Furley
- Lincolnshire: East Stables, Coleby Hall, Coleby
- East Lothian: Fa’side Castle, Tranent
- Somerset: Gurney Manor Mill, Cannington
- Devon: Creek Lodge, Bridgend
- Somerset: Slade Farm, Timberscombe
- Wiltshire: Bay House, Aldbourne
- Hampshire: Jasmine Cottage, Steventon
Buckinghamshire: Old Dukes Head
This picturesque Grade II former inn dates back to 1647 and has been lived in by the same owners for almost 30 years. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, games room, garden, garage. £1.5m; Nash Partnership.
Devon: Goddards, Furley
An enchanting cottage, dating back to the 17th century, with fine views over the Blackdown Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Main suite, 5 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage, outbuildings. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank.
Lincolnshire: East Stables, Coleby Hall, Coleby
This attractive stone building is part of a Grade II, 17th century estate. The property retains a wealth of period features, including exposed beams. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, garage. £350,000; Savills.
East Lothian: Fa’side Castle, Tranent
A 14th century castle with views over the Firth of Forth. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.7m; Savills.
Somerset: Gurney Manor Mill, Cannington
A converted watermill with 15th century origins. 6 suites, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden. OIEO £1.3m; Knight Frank.
Devon: Creek Lodge, Bridgend
On the market for the first time in 50 years, this property offers long views over the River Yealm estuary. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garage; grounds of approx. 3.5 acres. £2.25m; Luscombe Maye
Somerset: Slade Farm, Timberscombe
Charming 17th century farmhouse in Exmoor National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, two-storey outbuilding, parking. £900,000; Stags.
Wiltshire: Bay House, Aldbourne
A Grade II property in a popular village, on the market for the first time in 65 years. 7 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £995,000; Winkworth.
Hampshire: Jasmine Cottage, Steventon
On the market for the first time since 1979, the property is close to Jane Austen's birthplace and is believed to have been the home of her wet nurse. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage; approx. 1.32 acres. £1.2m; The Country House Department.
