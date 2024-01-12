Properties of the week: on the market for the first time in many years

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Buckinghamshire: Old Dukes Head

(Image credit: Nash Partnership)

This picturesque Grade II former inn dates back to 1647 and has been lived in by the same owners for almost 30 years. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, games room, garden, garage. £1.5m; Nash Partnership.

Devon: Goddards, Furley

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An enchanting cottage, dating back to the 17th century, with fine views over the Blackdown Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Main suite, 5 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage, outbuildings. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Lincolnshire: East Stables, Coleby Hall, Coleby

(Image credit: Savills)

This attractive stone building is part of a Grade II, 17th century estate. The property retains a wealth of period features, including exposed beams. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, garage. £350,000; Savills.

East Lothian: Fa’side Castle, Tranent

(Image credit: Savills)

A 14th century castle with views over the Firth of Forth. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.7m; Savills.

Somerset: Gurney Manor Mill, Cannington

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A converted watermill with 15th century origins. 6 suites, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden. OIEO £1.3m; Knight Frank.

Devon: Creek Lodge, Bridgend

(Image credit: Luscombe Maye)

On the market for the first time in 50 years, this property offers long views over the River Yealm estuary. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garage; grounds of approx. 3.5 acres. £2.25m; Luscombe Maye

Somerset: Slade Farm, Timberscombe

(Image credit: Stags)

Charming 17th century farmhouse in Exmoor National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, two-storey outbuilding, parking. £900,000; Stags.

Wiltshire: Bay House, Aldbourne

(Image credit: Winkworth)

A Grade II property in a popular village, on the market for the first time in 65 years. 7 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £995,000; Winkworth.

Hampshire: Jasmine Cottage, Steventon

(Image credit: The Country House Department)

On the market for the first time since 1979, the property is close to Jane Austen's birthplace and is believed to have been the home of her wet nurse. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage; approx. 1.32 acres. £1.2m; The Country House Department.