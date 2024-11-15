Properties of the week: remarkable properties for £600,000 or less

Perth and Kinross: Inchmartine Coach House, Inchture

(Image credit: Galbraith)

An elegant B-listed coach house built in 1800, with long views over the surrounding countryside. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, self- contained studio flat, workshop, outbuildings, garden, garage. OIEO £375,000; Galbrait

Argyll and Bute: Rhugarbh Church, Barcaldine

(Image credit: Dawsons)

A converted church, built in 1844, close to the shores of Loch Creran. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining/ living room, recep, utilities, garden. £425,000; Dawsons

Suffolk: Martello Tower W, Bawdsey

(Image credit: Clarke& Simpson)

This Martello tower was built in 1809, and has panoramic views as well as permission to refurbish and add 3 beds, shower, open- plan kitchen, 2 receps. £450,000; Clarke & Simpson

Suffolk: Bells Corner, Polstead, Colchester

(Image credit: Savills)

Delightful 16th century timber-frame house in the heart of the Box Valley. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, parking. £600,000; Savills

Suffolk: Toll Cottage, Lavenham

(Image credit: Savills)

Listed Grade II, this fully renovated 16th century timber-framed property sits in one of England's most well-preserved medieval towns. 1/2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, courtyard. £475,000; Savills

County Durham: Blagraves, Barnard Castle

(Image credit: Inigo)

This Grade I building started life in the hands of Richard III before becoming an inn where Oliver Cromwell stayed during his Civil War campaign. Dating back to the 1480s and boasting plenty of period features, including a sandstone facade with ashlar quoins. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, loft, cellars. £575,000; Inigo

South Lanarkshire: White Gables, Roberton, Biggar

(Image credit: Savills)

Baronial-style house with a turret and lovely rural views. 4 beds (with the option of a 5th), family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, playroom, study, garden, parking. OIEO £575,000; Savills

London: Gillespie Road, Highbury

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A distinctive property, close to Highbury Fields and the Gillespie Park Nature Reserve, with large windows and a south-facing balcony. 1 suite, open- plan kitchen/ dining/living room with balcony. OIEO £475,000; Hamptons