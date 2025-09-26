Properties of the week: Spanish villas and fincas

Mallorca: Sóller

(Image credit: Savillis)

A rustic finca within easy reach of Mallorca’s historic centre. Set in mature gardens planted with orange and lemon trees. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. €1.2m; Savills

Valencia: Altea, Alicante

(Image credit: Kyero)

This Mediterranean villa on the Costa Blanca is located between the bluffs of the Serra de Bèrnia and the sea in an area that benefits from a mild microclimate. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, terrace, garden, parking. €895,000; Kyero

Málaga: Estepona

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An eye-catching house in a tranquil setting overlooking the mountains. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, terrace, garden, parking. €799,000; Hamptons

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Málaga: Casarabonela

(Image credit: Villas and Fincas)

A handsome hilltop finca with long views over the surrounding countryside. Mature gardens include olive groves and a fruit orchard. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking, garage. €995,000; Villas & Fincas

Murcia: Bolnuevo

(Image credit: Think Spain)

Bolnuevo. An impressive Ibizan-style villa close to golden-sand beaches. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, swimming pool, terrace, garden, solarium, parking. €525,000; Think Spain

Málaga: Marbella

(Image credit: Kyero)

A modern villa in a spectacular setting surrounded by olive trees and boasting breathtaking views. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, sauna, swimming pool, garden, parking. €795,000; Kyero

Asturias: Aller

(Image credit: Noelia Alonso)

This magnificent 19th century rectory is nestled within the mountains of Asturias. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, cellar, outbuildings, garden, parking. €575,000; Noelia Alonso

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Málaga: Coín

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Characterful 16th century mill converted into a finca. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, media room, 1-bed guest house, swimming pool, garden, parking. €990,000; Knight Frank

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

This elegant villa was built in 1799 and is located in a historic village on the banks of the Tagus River. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking. €800,000; Sotheby’s