Properties of the week: Spanish villas and fincas

Featuring homes in Mallorca, Asturias, and Toledo

Altea, Valencia
(Image credit: Kyero)
By
published

Mallorca: Sóller

Mallorca, S&amp;oacute;ller

(Image credit: Savillis)

A rustic finca within easy reach of Mallorca’s historic centre. Set in mature gardens planted with orange and lemon trees. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. €1.2m; Savills

Valencia: Altea, Alicante

Altea, Alicante

(Image credit: Kyero)

This Mediterranean villa on the Costa Blanca is located between the bluffs of the Serra de Bèrnia and the sea in an area that benefits from a mild microclimate. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, terrace, garden, parking. €895,000; Kyero

Málaga: Estepona

M&amp;aacute;laga, Estepona

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An eye-catching house in a tranquil setting overlooking the mountains. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, terrace, garden, parking. €799,000; Hamptons

Málaga: Casarabonela

M&amp;aacute;laga, Casarabonela

(Image credit: Villas and Fincas)

A handsome hilltop finca with long views over the surrounding countryside. Mature gardens include olive groves and a fruit orchard. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking, garage. €995,000; Villas & Fincas

Murcia: Bolnuevo

Murcia

(Image credit: Think Spain)

Bolnuevo. An impressive Ibizan-style villa close to golden-sand beaches. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, swimming pool, terrace, garden, solarium, parking. €525,000; Think Spain

Málaga: Marbella

M&amp;aacute;laga: Marbella

(Image credit: Kyero)

A modern villa in a spectacular setting surrounded by olive trees and boasting breathtaking views. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, sauna, swimming pool, garden, parking. €795,000; Kyero

Asturias: Aller

Asturias

(Image credit: Noelia Alonso)

This magnificent 19th century rectory is nestled within the mountains of Asturias. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, cellar, outbuildings, garden, parking. €575,000; Noelia Alonso

Málaga: Coín

M&amp;aacute;laga, Co&amp;iacute;n

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Characterful 16th century mill converted into a finca. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, media room, 1-bed guest house, swimming pool, garden, parking. €990,000; Knight Frank

Toledo, Las Herencias

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

This elegant villa was built in 1799 and is located in a historic village on the banks of the Tagus River. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking. €800,000; Sotheby’s

