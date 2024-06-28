Properties of the week: splendid Georgian houses

Norfolk: Gurney's Manor, Hingham

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Grade II manor house with an impressive Georgian facade set in more than 16 acres of parkland. Main suite, 7 further beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, 4-bed self- contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, paddocks, parking. £2.35m; Strutt & Parker

Somerset: Cheddon Corner, Taunton

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A stylish house set in mature gardens. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, gym, pool, 1-bed self-contained cottage, garden. £2.5m; Knight Frank

Hampshire: Chesil Street, Winchester

(Image credit: Savills)

This charming 18th century town house is close to the city centre. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, games room, garden. £1.65m; Savills

Kent: Royal Navy Dockyard, Isle of Sheppey

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Built in 1826, this elegant property is located in the Historic Quarter of the former Royal Naval Dockyard. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, coach house, garden. £700,000; Fine & Country

Somerset: Millards Hill, Frome

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Picturesque Grade II house set in 44 acres of parkland with far- reaching views towards King Alfred’s Tower. 9 beds, 5 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, swimming pool, stables, parking. £3m; Knight Frank

Dorset: Bournemouth Road, Blandford St. Mary

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

An eye-catching Grade II property with original period features, next to the River Stour. The house is approached along a private gravel road leading to a walled courtyard. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen, 2-bed self- contained annexe, garden, parking. £1.25m; Symonds & Sampson

Wiltshire: Rock Cottage, Turleigh



(Image credit: Hamptons)

Built from Bath stone, this delightful house has a wealth of period features, including a parterre garden. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, parking. £1.45m; Hamptons

Kent: Pennis House, Fawkham

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An attractive Grade II house set in 3.5 acres of mature gardens. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained coach house, tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.095m; Knight Frank