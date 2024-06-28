Properties of the week: splendid Georgian houses
Featuring charming homes in Norfolk, Hampshire and the Isle of Sheppey
Norfolk: Gurney's Manor, Hingham
Grade II manor house with an impressive Georgian facade set in more than 16 acres of parkland. Main suite, 7 further beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, 4-bed self- contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, paddocks, parking. £2.35m; Strutt & Parker
Somerset: Cheddon Corner, Taunton
A stylish house set in mature gardens. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, gym, pool, 1-bed self-contained cottage, garden. £2.5m; Knight Frank
Hampshire: Chesil Street, Winchester
This charming 18th century town house is close to the city centre. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, games room, garden. £1.65m; Savills
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kent: Royal Navy Dockyard, Isle of Sheppey
Built in 1826, this elegant property is located in the Historic Quarter of the former Royal Naval Dockyard. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, coach house, garden. £700,000; Fine & Country
Somerset: Millards Hill, Frome
Picturesque Grade II house set in 44 acres of parkland with far- reaching views towards King Alfred’s Tower. 9 beds, 5 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, outbuildings, garden, swimming pool, stables, parking. £3m; Knight Frank
Dorset: Bournemouth Road, Blandford St. Mary
An eye-catching Grade II property with original period features, next to the River Stour. The house is approached along a private gravel road leading to a walled courtyard. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen, 2-bed self- contained annexe, garden, parking. £1.25m; Symonds & Sampson
Wiltshire: Rock Cottage, Turleigh
Built from Bath stone, this delightful house has a wealth of period features, including a parterre garden. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, parking. £1.45m; Hamptons
Kent: Pennis House, Fawkham
An attractive Grade II house set in 3.5 acres of mature gardens. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self-contained coach house, tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.095m; Knight Frank
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is Airbnb being banished from Barcelona?
Podcast Plus, are aircraft exhaust fumes dangerous to human health? And are Ukrainians really less stressed than Brits?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A sky-high performance, a mass yoga session, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Retail media is seeing a surge this year
The Explainer Amazon now makes more money from advertising than Coca-Cola's global revenue
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Federer: Twelve Final Days – adoring film about the tennis legend
The Week Recommends The Swiss maestro is explored further in this 'must-watch' documentary
By The Week UK Published
-
The Bikeriders: Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy star in high-octane drama
The Week Recommends Film inspired by 1968 book about notorious biker gang in Chicago
By The Week UK Published
-
6 vintage homes from Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Feature Featuring original pine floors in Texas and a sunken living room in Maryland
By The Week Staff Published
-
Julia Phillips' 6 favorite books that explore the beauty and brutality of life
Feature The Novelist recommends works by Alice Walker, Colson Whitehead, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: 'wonderfully diverse' art
Talking Point This annual show sticks to 'a familiar template' in the hopes of enticing both new and returning visitors
By The Week UK Published
-
The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'
The Week Recommends Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment
By The Week UK Published
-
Joseph Earl Thomas's 6 favorite books that tackle social issues
Feature The author recommends works by Fernanda Melchor, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 cozy homes for cottage lovers
Feature Featuring a screened porch in South Carolina and a sleeping nook in California
By The Week US Published