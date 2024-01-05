Properties of the week: striking town houses
Featuring homes in Penzance, Poole and Hungerford
- Berkshire: Cygnet House, Hungerford
- Cornwall: The Abbey, Penzance
- Gloucestershire: Beacon House, Painswick
- Berkshire: Hungerford
- Gloucestershire: Priory Street, Cheltenham
- Suffolk: College Street, Bury St Edmunds
- West Sussex: Lower Walls Walk, Chichester
- Gloucestershire: Gloucester Lodge, Moreton-in-Marsh
- Dorset: St James Close, Poole
Berkshire: Cygnet House, Hungerford
Dating from the 1800s (with later additions), this attractive house is within walking distance of the high street. Main suite with walk-in wardrobe, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, office, garage, garden. £1.15m; Knight Frank.
Cornwall: The Abbey, Penzance
A delightful landmark building. 6 beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 2 receps, 2 self-contained apartments, gardens. £1.95m; Pritchard & Company.
Gloucestershire: Beacon House, Painswick
This remarkable Grade I Georgian house dates from the mid-18th century. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, office, wine cellar, gardens, private parking area. £2.5m; Knight Frank.
Berkshire: Hungerford
A rare opportunity to modernise a high-street townhouse. Main suite, 3 further beds, bath, kitchen/dining area, 2 receps, garden. £750,000; Knight Frank.
Gloucestershire: Priory Street, Cheltenham
This elegant end-of-terrace Grade II property has many beautiful period features, and is situated in a sought-after location within walking distance of the centre of town. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, TV room, study, conservatory, covered courtyard, rear paved garden, private parking. £850,000; Knight Frank.
Suffolk: College Street, Bury St Edmunds
Within the "Medieval Grid", this stylish, detached, Grade II period house has a delightful courtyard garden. Main bed, 3 further beds, 2 showers, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, cellar, walled rear courtyard garden. £725,000; Jackson-Stops.
West Sussex: Lower Walls Walk, Chichester
This modern town house is adjacent to the Roman City Walls. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £975,000; Fine & Country.
Gloucestershire: Gloucester Lodge, Moreton-in-Marsh
Built of Cotswold stone under a Welsh slate roof, this beautiful Grade II Georgian house has a main suite with dressing area, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps and a south-facing garden. £1.1m; Hayman-Joyce.
Dorset: St James Close, Poole
A handsome Grade II house in the historic Old Town. Main suite, 4 further suites, kitchen, 2 receps, office, courtyard, parking. £1m; Symonds & Sampson.
