6 refreshing homes in Miami

South Miami

This 1950 boho nature retreat, 10 miles from downtown, is tucked into a wooded property crossed by the Snapper Creek Canal. The three-bedroom villa features terrazzo floors, exposed-wood walls and ceilings, a skylight, a wood-burning fireplace, and a kitchen-dining-living room facing an organically shaped pool and landscaped entertaining patio.

The 0.74-acre lot has paths through native flora to ponds, an art studio, and a picnic area with boating access. $2,799,000. Val Byrne, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, (305) 323-6231.

Spring Garden

Seven Oaks, a 1920 Arts & Crafts home, once belonged to a local hero: concert pianist and teacher Ruth Greenfield, who founded one of the South's first integrated conservatories. The five-bedroom house has hardwood floors, a living room with central fireplace, an office with built-ins, and a kitchen-dining area with French doors to a roomy deck.

The tropically landscaped double lot includes a big backyard and mature trees; parks, downtown, and Miami Beach are all nearby. $2,750,000. Jackson Keddell, Douglas Elliman, (305) 209-8066.

​​South Miami

Ten minutes' drive from the University of Miami and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, this six-bedroom house is also walking distance to multiple local parks. The 2022 open-plan smart home comes with solar panels, EV chargers, an elevator, impact-resistant floor-to-ceiling sliders, a wood-slatted feature wall, a chef's kitchen, a den with a wet bar, a gym, and a sauna.

Outside, enclosed by privacy foliage, are a lawn, patio, outdoor living space, and pool. $6,950,000. Nathan Zeder, Coldwell Banker Realty, (786) 252-4023.

Coconut Grove

The Grove at Grand Bay is walking distance to parks, shops, and dining. This condo in the North Tower with four bedrooms plus staff quarters features floor-to-ceiling windows, black-walnut paneling, steel art frames, wood and terrazzo floors, cement columns, and an open main space with a gourmet kitchen, wine refrigerator, and Biscayne Bay views through sliding doors to a wraparound balcony.

Building amenities including parking, pools, a playroom, and a concierge. $7,985,000. Giorgio Vecchi and Dario Stoka, Douglas Elliman, (305) 798-9300.

Buena Vista East Historic District

This organic-modern four-bedroom is a short drive from museums, Morningside Park, and the water. The 1960 open-plan house has vaulted, beamed ceilings, polished concrete floors, bifold glass doors from the living room and primary bedroom to the wraparound deck, a soaker tub in the primary bath, and a chef's kitchen with an eat-in quartz peninsula.

Outside are a landscaped front and an expansive pea-gravel backyard surrounded by mature trees. $1,695,000. Issam Shalhoub, ONE Sotheby's International Realty, (305) 930-5805.

Edgewater

The 2006 New Wave condominiums overlook Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach. This one-bedroom unit has high ceilings, tile floors, an open kitchen with granite counters, and a dining area flowing into a living room, both with floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a covered balcony.

Building amenities include a waterside pool, gym, lounge, meditation garden, doorperson, and parking; the sports courts of Margaret Pace Park are walking distance. $575,000, Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz, Worldwide Group at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, (786) 253-3949.