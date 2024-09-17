6 timeless homes in the French Norman Style
Featuring a castle-like stone house in West Virginia and a grand foyer in New York
Washington, D.C.
John J. Whelan designed this 1927 Norman and English-country house with central tower and slate roof. The renovated five-bedroom home has rich historic details, a living room with a fireplace and balcony, a dining room, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry and French doors to a walled stone garden terrace, marble baths, and a home theater.
The landscaped lot in Kalorama is near Rock Creek Park, museums, the zoo, and Kennedy Center. $4,499,000. Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 271-3344.
Abington, Pennsylvania
This six-bedroom Normandy Tudor was built in 1903. The house features elaborately worked oak ceiling trim, built-ins, and floors; stained-glass details; six fireplaces; an ornately carved and frescoed billiard room with a bar; and a refreshed gourmet kitchen.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 5.3-acre landscaped property has a patio, garden, courtyard, specimen trees, pool, one-bedroom pool house, and two-bedroom in-law suite over a garage; Penn State is across the road and Philadelphia about an hour's drive. $3,999,900. Matthew Fusaro, The DeLuca Group at Keller Williams, (267) 252-2898.
Upper Brookville, New York
Château de L'Amour, a seven-bedroom Norman Tudor mansion, was built in 1997 of brick, stone, slate, and cedar shake. Inside are herringbone floors, rich millwork, built-ins, stained-glass and bay windows, stone-clad fireplaces, a marble-clad chef's kitchen, and a primary wing.
The 5-acre wooded lot on Long Island's Oyster Bay includes a circular courtyard, saltwater pool and spa, cabana, firepit, outdoor kitchen, and garage; the train is 10 minutes away. $5,980,000. Jason Friedman, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (516) 236-6226.
Katonah, New York
This 1931 Norman Tudor was created by Lester Beach Scheide. The five-bedroom house features a turret entrance to a grand foyer, geometric coffered ceilings, arched doorways, stained glass, formal living and dining rooms, entertainer's kitchen with breakfast nook, and primary suite with whirlpool tub.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The 17-acre forested property, an hour from midtown Manhattan, has a fishing pond, brook, trails, firepit, sports courts, pool, and two-story pool house with guest quarters. $7,495,000. Francesca Mulone, Coldwell Banker Realty, (914) 943-6442.
Los Angeles, California
Designed by Arthur Bone, this house in Normandy's half-timbered style dates to 1928. The four-bedroom home has exposed beams, built-ins, French doors, leaded diamond windows, a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and sauna, a kitchen with a breakfast nook lit by a sunny arched window, and a wraparound balcony with treetop and city views.
The wooded lot, set in Beachwood Canyon under the iconic Hollywood Sign, includes a stone-paved backyard with dining-living space. $2,795,000. Bryony Atkinson, Maisonre, (323) 377-4858.
Fairmont, West Virginia
In 1999, this 1929 castle-like stone house and tower won a historic preservation award. The four-bedroom home features French doors, arched entryways, built-ins, crown molding, original light fixtures, classic black-and-white tiled bath, laundry chute, shelving nooks, stone fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom, a formal dining room, a sunroom, and updated HVAC.
The lot, 10 minutes from Fairmont's Main Street, is planted with lawns, mature trees, and established shrubs. $324,000. Bill Porter, Heritage Real Estate, (304) 685-4871.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
NYC Mayor Adams' administration may be in big trouble
High-profile defections and ongoing federal scrutiny have called into question how — and even if — the mayor of New York City can continue to govern
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on federal charges
Speed Read The hip-hop star was hit with sex trafficking and racketeering charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 17, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - another assassination attempt, radical policies, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Discover Ravenna's glittering treasures
The Week Recommends The 'magical' town is home to magnificent churches and excellent restaurants
By The Week UK Published
-
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: pure 'nostalgia bait'
Talking Point Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder return for sequel to the 1988 cult classic
By The Week UK Published
-
Sam Leith picks his favourite children's books
The Week Recommends The author and journalist chooses works from Nicholas Fisk, Richard Adams and more
By The Week UK Published
-
The Real Thing: Stoppard revival is 'witty' and 'wise'
The Week Recommends James McArdle is 'sensational' in Max Webster's production at the Old Vic
By The Week UK Published
-
Firebrand: Jude Law is 'gloriously disgusting' in Tudor drama
The Week Recommends 'Vividly constructed' film looks at the life of Henry VIII's sixth wife, Katherine Parr
By The Week UK Published
-
A Voyage Around the Queen: 'gloriously bizarre' royal biography
The Week Recommends Craig Brown's book paints a 'vivid and remarkably telling' picture of the late monarch
By The Week UK Published
-
The Perfect Couple: glossy Netflix murder-mystery starring Nicole Kidman
The Week Recommends However hard you try to resist it, 'you will want to know the who, what, where and why-dunit'
By The Week UK Published
-
Chicken with Steph's spice
The Week Recommends This Caribbean-inspired recipe is mouthwateringly delicious
By The Week UK Published