6 timeless homes in the French Norman Style

Washington, D.C.

John J. Whelan designed this 1927 Norman and English-country house with central tower and slate roof. The renovated five-bedroom home has rich historic details, a living room with a fireplace and balcony, a dining room, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry and French doors to a walled stone garden terrace, marble baths, and a home theater.

The landscaped lot in Kalorama is near Rock Creek Park, museums, the zoo, and Kennedy Center. $4,499,000. Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 271-3344.

Abington, Pennsylvania

This six-bedroom Normandy Tudor was built in 1903. The house features elaborately worked oak ceiling trim, built-ins, and floors; stained-glass details; six fireplaces; an ornately carved and frescoed billiard room with a bar; and a refreshed gourmet kitchen.

The 5.3-acre landscaped property has a patio, garden, courtyard, specimen trees, pool, one-bedroom pool house, and two-bedroom in-law suite over a garage; Penn State is across the road and Philadelphia about an hour's drive. $3,999,900. Matthew Fusaro, The DeLuca Group at Keller Williams, (267) 252-2898.

Upper Brookville, New York

Château de L'Amour, a seven-bedroom Norman Tudor mansion, was built in 1997 of brick, stone, slate, and cedar shake. Inside are herringbone floors, rich millwork, built-ins, stained-glass and bay windows, stone-clad fireplaces, a marble-clad chef's kitchen, and a primary wing.

The 5-acre wooded lot on Long Island's Oyster Bay includes a circular courtyard, saltwater pool and spa, cabana, firepit, outdoor kitchen, and garage; the train is 10 minutes away. $5,980,000. Jason Friedman, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (516) 236-6226.

Katonah, New York

This 1931 Norman Tudor was created by Lester Beach Scheide. The five-bedroom house features a turret entrance to a grand foyer, geometric coffered ceilings, arched doorways, stained glass, formal living and dining rooms, entertainer's kitchen with breakfast nook, and primary suite with whirlpool tub.

The 17-acre forested property, an hour from midtown Manhattan, has a fishing pond, brook, trails, firepit, sports courts, pool, and two-story pool house with guest quarters. $7,495,000. Francesca Mulone, Coldwell Banker Realty, (914) 943-6442.

Los Angeles, California

Designed by Arthur Bone, this house in Normandy's half-timbered style dates to 1928. The four-bedroom home has exposed beams, built-ins, French doors, leaded diamond windows, a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and sauna, a kitchen with a breakfast nook lit by a sunny arched window, and a wraparound balcony with treetop and city views.

The wooded lot, set in Beachwood Canyon under the iconic Hollywood Sign, includes a stone-paved backyard with dining-living space. $2,795,000. Bryony Atkinson, Maisonre, (323) 377-4858.

Fairmont, West Virginia

In 1999, this 1929 castle-like stone house and tower won a historic preservation award. The four-bedroom home features French doors, arched entryways, built-ins, crown molding, original light fixtures, classic black-and-white tiled bath, laundry chute, shelving nooks, stone fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom, a formal dining room, a sunroom, and updated HVAC.

The lot, 10 minutes from Fairmont's Main Street, is planted with lawns, mature trees, and established shrubs. $324,000. Bill Porter, Heritage Real Estate, (304) 685-4871.