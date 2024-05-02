Sunset Song: gripping theatre that's 'close to magic'

Morna Young's 'first-class adaptation' of Lewis Grassic Gibbon's classic novel

The cast of Sunset Song sit in a row on stage, with Danielle Jam at the front centre
The 'mighty' production tours Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh following its Dundee run
(Image credit: Mihaela Bodlovic)
By The Week UK
published

If you didn't grow up in Scotland, said Simon Thompson on What's on Stage, you may well not be fully aware of the cultural significance of, and popular affection for, Lewis Grassic Gibbon's 1932 novel "Sunset Song", the first in his "A Scots Quair" trilogy. 

Set on the brink of the First World War in rural Mearns, it tells the story of Chris Guthrie, the clever, spirited daughter of a pious but brutal farmer. It's a gripping, harrowing tale, but what really endears it to the Scots is Gibbon's descriptions of the landscape and natural world – an aspect that is brilliantly conveyed in writer Morna Young's "triumph" of a new stage adaptation. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸