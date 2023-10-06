The daily gossip: 'Hannibal' creator Bryan Fuller sued for sexual harassment, Drake to take a break from music over stomach problems, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. 'Hannibal' creator Bryan Fuller sued for sexual harassment

Bryan Fuller, the creator of "Hannibal" and "American Gods," is facing some serious allegations in court. Sam Wineman, a producer on Shudder's LGBTQ+ horror documentary "Queer for Fear," has sued Fuller, the executive producer, alleging he "cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation." The filing, which was first reported by Deadline, claimed Fuller sexually assaulted Wineman "several times" and engaged in sexual harassment by "frequently" bringing up his penis and talking about "adult/child power dynamics in stories that he was 'wanking it to.'" The suit additionally accused Fuller, who is gay, of "frequently proclaiming his hatred of all gay men" and making other "discriminatory comments." Wineman is also suing Shudder and AMC Networks. An AMC spokesperson told The Week that the company is reviewing the complaint. Fuller's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Deadline that Wineman, a "pathological liar," will "be sued for defamation" for his "100% probably false statements." Deadline

2. Drake to take a break from music over stomach problems

Drake has dropped new music, but fans may want to savor it while they can. The rapper announced on SiriusXM's "Table for One" that he'll be taking time off from music to deal with health issues. "I probably won't make music for a little bit," he shared. "I'm gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I'll talk about that soon enough." Soon enough turned out to be pretty soon, as Drake revealed he has "been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach." He didn't provide further details but noted he expects the hiatus to last "maybe a year, or maybe a little longer." These comments came on the day Drake dropped "For All the Dogs," his eighth studio album. "I need to focus on my health," he said, "and I need to get right." SiriusXM

3. Travis Kelce's mom says hanging out with Taylor Swift 'was OK'

Donna Kelce would really rather not talk about Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce's mother appeared on the "Today" show on Friday amid the hubbub over the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's rumored relationship with the singer, a topic that inevitably came up in the interview. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said. She recently watched a Chiefs game with Swift, but when asked how that was, Donna Kelce simply responded, "It was OK." Even after Hoda Kotb teed her up to say nice things about Swift, Kelce held off on commenting further because "it's his personal life," and "there isn't a man alive that’s gonna talk to their mom about their personal life." She added that she "honestly can't tell you" if this is a budding romance because "it's just too new." It sounds like she'd very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Today

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Jessica Lange teases retirement from acting

Jessica Lange may not be acting for much Lange-r. In an interview with "The Telegraph," the "American Horror Story" star revealed she thinks she's "going to start phasing out of filmmaking." When asked to clarify if she's truly considering retirement, Lange confirmed as much. "I am," she said. "I don't think I'll do this too much longer." Lange is 74, though her age isn't why she may call it quits. Instead, she said she's disillusioned with the kind of movies getting made these days. "Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits," Lange argued. "The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders. It diminishes the artist and the art of filmmaking." She also mourned the loss of "wonderful films by really great filmmakers, wonderful stories, great characters," which she called "rare" now. Spoken like someone who just got out of a screening of "The Exorcist: Believer." The Telegraph

5. Martin Scorsese's daughter quizzes him on modern slang in delightful TikTok