6 breathtaking homes in capital cities

Atlanta, Georgia

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This six-bedroom English-style manor is in Paces Ferry in Buckhead, minutes’ drive from high-end shopping and dining. The William T. Baker–designed house features a double-height, oak-paneled, marble-floored foyer; formal sitting and dining rooms; a chef’s kitchen and a catering prep kitchen; a glass conservatory; and a lower level with wine room, theater, billiards, sauna, and gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The professionally landscaped 3-acre parcel has a pool and hot tub, a playhouse, a four-car garage, curated gardens, and 70 Japanese maples. $6,995,000. Debra Johnston, Coldwell Banker Realty, (404) 312-1959.

Austin,Texas

(Image credit: JPM)

Set in Barton Hills, this new five-bedroom home is a short drive from Barton Springs, Zilker Park, downtown, and cultural hubs. The organic-modern house has high ceilings, wide-plank floors, curved walls and windows, open kitchen with eat-in stone waterfall island, living room with fireplace, primary suite with fireplace and balcony, and Barton Creek Greenbelt views.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: JPM)

The wooded, landscaped lot includes a deck with built-in grill, a pool and spa, and a yard. $4,995,000. Peyton Thompson, The Agency Austin, (916) 342-8528.

Denver, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1941 brick Tudor stands across from Cranmer Park. The Raymond Harry Ervin–designed five-bedroom house features an entry with a wrought-iron circular staircase and arched doors to the formal rooms; a living room with a beamed ceiling, deep window seat, and fireplace; a paneled library; a kitchen with a breakfast nook; and an airy dining room with garden views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

French doors open to a back porch, patio with firepit, garden beds, lawn, and mature trees. $4,750,000. Christopher Bouc, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (303) 669-4449.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Alma Compound community is five minutes from the Plaza and downtown’s restaurants, shopping, and galleries. This 1991 Santa Fe–style two-bedroom pueblo has viga-and-latilla ceilings, sculpted plaster walls, flagstone floors, antique doors, hand-painted tiles, built-ins, and niches; both en suite bedrooms have fireplaces, private patios, and mountain views, and the downstairs suite has a sunken, enclosed tub.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a covered patio, backyard, fountain, and native landscaping. $1,600,000. Michaelann Huitfeldt, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 670-9486.

Boston, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Housed in a 1913 building on Beacon Hill’s south slope, this three-bedroom condo is walking distance to Boston Common and a short drive to the Charles River Esplanade. The apartment features a private entry, oversize kitchen and dining room, and double-height main room with floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, steel accents, loft library, glass-tile dividers, and patio access.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Amenities include a live-in super and shared courtyard and deck. $2,750,000. Rebecca Davis Tulman, Gibson Sotheby’s Boston Back Bay, (617) 510-5050.

Columbus, Ohio

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1925 gambrel-roofed Colonial stands on a tree-lined street in Northmoor, five minutes from the Park of Roses and High Street’s restaurants and shopping. The three-bedroom house has flattened Gothic-arch doorways, wood-trimmed windows and baseboards, and a dining room–kitchen area with updated stone counters, stainless appliances, and French doors to a living room with a fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a front yard and porch and a backyard with lawn, deck, and new basketball court. $525,000. Hannah Yuhas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 679-0974.