6 breathtaking homes in capital cities
Featuring a glass conservatory in Atlanta and a loft library in Boston
Atlanta, Georgia
This six-bedroom English-style manor is in Paces Ferry in Buckhead, minutes’ drive from high-end shopping and dining. The William T. Baker–designed house features a double-height, oak-paneled, marble-floored foyer; formal sitting and dining rooms; a chef’s kitchen and a catering prep kitchen; a glass conservatory; and a lower level with wine room, theater, billiards, sauna, and gym.
The professionally landscaped 3-acre parcel has a pool and hot tub, a playhouse, a four-car garage, curated gardens, and 70 Japanese maples. $6,995,000. Debra Johnston, Coldwell Banker Realty, (404) 312-1959.
Austin,Texas
Set in Barton Hills, this new five-bedroom home is a short drive from Barton Springs, Zilker Park, downtown, and cultural hubs. The organic-modern house has high ceilings, wide-plank floors, curved walls and windows, open kitchen with eat-in stone waterfall island, living room with fireplace, primary suite with fireplace and balcony, and Barton Creek Greenbelt views.
The wooded, landscaped lot includes a deck with built-in grill, a pool and spa, and a yard. $4,995,000. Peyton Thompson, The Agency Austin, (916) 342-8528.
Denver, Colorado
This 1941 brick Tudor stands across from Cranmer Park. The Raymond Harry Ervin–designed five-bedroom house features an entry with a wrought-iron circular staircase and arched doors to the formal rooms; a living room with a beamed ceiling, deep window seat, and fireplace; a paneled library; a kitchen with a breakfast nook; and an airy dining room with garden views.
French doors open to a back porch, patio with firepit, garden beds, lawn, and mature trees. $4,750,000. Christopher Bouc, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (303) 669-4449.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
The Alma Compound community is five minutes from the Plaza and downtown’s restaurants, shopping, and galleries. This 1991 Santa Fe–style two-bedroom pueblo has viga-and-latilla ceilings, sculpted plaster walls, flagstone floors, antique doors, hand-painted tiles, built-ins, and niches; both en suite bedrooms have fireplaces, private patios, and mountain views, and the downstairs suite has a sunken, enclosed tub.
Outside are a covered patio, backyard, fountain, and native landscaping. $1,600,000. Michaelann Huitfeldt, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 670-9486.
Boston, Massachusetts
Housed in a 1913 building on Beacon Hill’s south slope, this three-bedroom condo is walking distance to Boston Common and a short drive to the Charles River Esplanade. The apartment features a private entry, oversize kitchen and dining room, and double-height main room with floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, steel accents, loft library, glass-tile dividers, and patio access.
Amenities include a live-in super and shared courtyard and deck. $2,750,000. Rebecca Davis Tulman, Gibson Sotheby’s Boston Back Bay, (617) 510-5050.
Columbus, Ohio
This 1925 gambrel-roofed Colonial stands on a tree-lined street in Northmoor, five minutes from the Park of Roses and High Street’s restaurants and shopping. The three-bedroom house has flattened Gothic-arch doorways, wood-trimmed windows and baseboards, and a dining room–kitchen area with updated stone counters, stainless appliances, and French doors to a living room with a fireplace.
Outside are a front yard and porch and a backyard with lawn, deck, and new basketball court. $525,000. Hannah Yuhas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 679-0974.
